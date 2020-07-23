Ima Jane "Jeannie" Little, 81, of McAlester, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Maddox officiating. Jeannie was born on June 10, 1939 in McAlester to Warne…