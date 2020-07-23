The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced it is planning to continue with sports as scheduled during a Zoom press conference on Thursday.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson announced the organizations intention to proceed as planned, but admitted there could be a few changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We know lots of people are wanting to get back to activities, but staying safe is a top priority for us and our organization. So we're trying to find that balance," Jackson said. "Based on what we have right now, our plan is to move forward."
Organized practices for fall sports such as fast-pitch softball, volleyball, and fall baseball have already begun, with football practices set to begin Aug. 10. Jackson said the OSSAA intends to continue moving forward with the already set schedule, but delays due to spikes in cases could arise.
Jackson also said that a plethora of options are on the table when it comes to changes in the athletic calendar, and that moving all sports to the spring semester would be the "worst-case scenario."
"Everything is on the table," Jackson said.
When it comes to protocols in place regarding fans, cheer squads and others being at games, or if a player test positive, the OSSAA will leave that up to the individual school districts. Jackson said that the schools will know their students better than the state organization, and therefore would make a more tailored decision than a one-size-fits-all.
"They could do it much better than we could," Jackson said. "We want to have fans at our activities."
The OSSAA will be sending schools suggested guidelines on items such as mask usage and social distancing on the sidelines, but Jackson again reiterated that it will be up to the schools to make the ultimate decision.
As for the possibility of a game being postponed due to a positive test or school shutdown, Jackson said that the OSSAA has changed its cancelation policy. Teams will have the opportunity to reschedule, and if the game is ultimately canceled, it will not effect a team's playoff chances.
Jackson said the OSSAA remains committed to playing all seasons in some form, and hopefully on schedule. If scheduling changes must happen, the OSSAA will do everything it can to make sure student athletes don't miss out on any season.
"Our spring kids have already missed out on part of their career, and we don't want that to happen again, if we can possibly help it," Jackson said. "(But for now), we're going to go forward as planned."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
