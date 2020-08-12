The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association gave the green light for high school athletics to continue for the 2020-2021 academic year.
During its regular meeting on Wednesday, the OSSAA announced its intent to continue with high school athletics and activities into the new fall seasons.
OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said after surveying member schools and discussing with health officials from the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, that the state's extracurricular governing body would allow competition to move forward.
"Based on all of that data, we do not feel the need to change the path that we're on and continue with activities,”Jackson said.
Oklahoma high schools began certain activities with more set to begin in the coming weeks. Although some schools are pushing back classroom start dates due to local coronavirus numbers, Jackson said the OSSAA believes that the guidelines that they and members have set forth give ample opportunity to continue with activities.
He also said that the decision to allow member schools to make the determinations on canceling or postponement is the best path because they will know their areas and the local coronavirus effects better than the state office.
“We’re still going to leave that decision to the local level on whether or not it’s safe for your team to travel, or someone coming to you,”Jackson said. “We’re still going to leave that at the local level.”
After amending the cancellation policy over the summer, schools may cancel or postpone a contest with the ability to reschedule without being penalized for playoff contention.
Jackson said that there are many factors that could impact the upcoming activities seasons, and that the OSSAA will continue to closely monitor the data. OSSAA will also keep a close eye on what collegiate programs are doing, but not necessarily take the same actions.
“We don’t have to follow their lead, but we have to pay attention,” he said.
However, he also said that if a large number of schools start to close due to spikes in cases, it may be pertinent to revisit how they approach extra curricular activities.
"If we thought that there was a big majority of schools that had to close, we're certainly going to pounce on that right away and make adjustments,”Jackson said.
As of Wednesday, high school sports will continue to move forward in the state. Jackson said they will continue to monitor the situation and keep in touch with state health officials, but are happy with the current plan to give students a chance to compete.
"We'll continue to watch the State Department (of Health) map (and medical personnel at OU, OSU, OSDH, etc.),”Jackson said. "We think it's a huge victory to try to provide these activities to our students.”
