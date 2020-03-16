The National Junior College Athletics Association has made the decision to cancel all upcoming championships and spring sports for the remainder of the season amid concerns over the current coronavirus outbreak.
This decision affects colleges all across the country, including Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
"We would like to thank all of our student athletes for their hard work and the positive way in which they represented Eastern," the college said in an online statement.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the NJCAA informed the public of its choice to shut down the remainder of the 2020 athletic season.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” said NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sports competition.
"We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student athletes,” he added.
As a result, all spring competition, including practices, regular season, postseason, and championship play, are canceled. Also, on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports is suspended until April 15.
The NJCAA will reevaluate conditions at that time and determine the best path going forward.
Student athletes in spring sports that are enrolled at a member institution in 2020 will not be charged a year of eligibility.
The NJCAA said it will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
As the situation continues to unfold, the NJCAA will monitor and provide updates as more information becomes available.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.