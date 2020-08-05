McAlester Public Schools will require fans and personnel to wear masks while attending the district's athletic events as part of a game day guidance plan the school announced on Wednesday.
Administration formed a plan for anyone attending an athletic contest or competition as the 2020-2021 academic year approaches. Athletic director John Homer said after consulting with other administrations around the state, that MPS administration felt this was the best plan for moving forward.
“We want to try to preserve the season and try to keep as many people healthy as possible,” Homer said. “What we’re trying to do is protect our kids.”
The guidelines state that masks or face coverings are required for all participants, coaches, coaches, workers, officials, security, fans, or anyone entering a MPS facility.
Participants, coaches, and officials may remove their face coverings when they reach the playing field or court, however they must continue to be worn when on a bench or sideline when social distancing isn’t possible.
All MPS athletes will have their temperature taken every time before being admitted into a facility.
Masks or face coverings will also be required in all locker rooms, training rooms, coaches offices, or any other area outside the playing surface. They will also be required on all MPS vehicles.
MPS also praises the continued showing of good sportsmanship, however they will be recommending no pre- or post-game handshakes.
They will also be marking off seating in some venues to allow for social distancing, and, if necessary, will limit the number of fans allowed in a venue.
Finally, only necessary personnel will be allowed inside the press box or at the scorer’s table. No parents or fans will be permitted access to a playing field or court after the conclusion of a contest.
“The things that we’ve put in place is not to hold anybody back,” Homer said. “This is probably going to be the norm for a while. We’re just going to have to try to live with it.”
Homer said that the plan may adapt depending on guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Pittsburg County was listed Wednesday as Yellow, or Low Risk phase, under the OSDH COVID Alert System. Homer said that if that rises, it could force stricter protocols.
He also said that coaches have been advised not to feed students off the bus during road trips. Instead, they’ll have to rely on sack lunches or other means so that student athletes can be kept away from possible exposure.
Homer said all of the guidelines have been carefully formulated using the latest, up-to-date data to help keep students safe while returning to athletic competition.
“What we don’t want is to have to cancel like we did in the spring,” Homer said. “We’re going to try to take care (to prevent spread) as much as possible.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
