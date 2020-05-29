McAlester Public Schools has released its plan for a return to athletic activities this summer, with a goal of a complete reopen by July 15.
Athletic director John Homer said it has taken a lot of planning and insight, and knows that cooperation amongst everyone involved will be the key.
“We’re in it together, and it takes a village,” Homer said. “So, let’s do it right."
Starting June 1, high school coaches will meet with parents, players and hand out packets containing COVID-19 screening tests prior to allowing any athlete inside a facility.
Questions on the forms include whether a person has a fever, sore throat, or a cough. If anyone answers a question with a “Yes,” they will not be allowed to participate.
Homer said McAlester has also ordered no-touch thermometers and will begin temperature checks prior to workouts. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 or above will not be allowed to enter a facility.
From June 1-15, only high school athletes will be allowed to participate in the activities including strength training and conditioning. There will be a limit of two players per piece of equipment, and social distancing and sanitation measures put into place as well.
“We’re going to do the things they suggest,” Homer said. “Clean equipment, sanitize, wash hands, all the things we need to be doing.”
Homer also said Kevin Enloe and the Pittsburg County Emergency Management has helped provide coaches and staff with sanitation and cleaning supplies.
Beginning June 15, pending any changes, McAlester athletics will lesson some restrictions and allow camps, such as Summer Pride.
If teams are allowed to play summer games, the Buffs will play. If a contest is on the road, buses will not be used. Parents or driving-age students will be responsible for travel.
Tryouts may also be held. This means that a form will have to be filled out, allowing for three workouts at two hours apiece. This will help coaches determine varsity and junior varsity allotment.
As the summer progresses, McAlester athletics plans to fully reopen on July 15 without any limitations or restrictions. Homer said he’s been in touch with athletic directors around the state, and believes the Buffs are putting themselves on the right path.
“We’re ready,” Homer said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
