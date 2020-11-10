The Buffaloes will be advancing to the second round of the playoffs after their first round opponent Glenpool chose to opt out of the postseason.
McAlester athletic director John Homer confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon after MPS was notified of the Glenpool's decision under new COVID-19 rules.
“Glenpool has opted out (of the playoffs),” Homer said. “So now, we won’t be playing a game and will automatically advance to the next round.”
The No. 6 Buffs were slated to take on the Warriors this Thursday at Hook Eales Stadium, but will now have more time to prepare for their next round opponent. They will now face off against the winner between Pryor and Will Rogers on Nov. 20, with the site to be determined by the higher seed in the matchup.
COVID-19 complications have already forced a number of cancellations leading up to the first round games. Per special rules set forth by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, teams have the option to opt back out of the playoffs due to COVID situations.
Also, should a team win a game but have to drop out the next week due to COVID-19, the team it previously beat will have the option to take its place in the next round. But because this first game was part of the new play-in round, McAlester will not have to face a new opponent.
