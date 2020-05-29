Hartshorne Public Schools has announced it’s four-phased reopening plan to return to high school athletics, starting June 1.
“We wanted to give our student athletes and our parents a plan to return to extra-curricular activities that recognizes the significant amount of time away, but also continues the social distancing and cleaning processes that will reduce the risk of COVID-19,” the release states. “We understand that some parents may not be ready for their students to be back in a group setting at this point, therefore, these activities are voluntary.”
Phase 1 will begin on June 1 and last through June 7. During this time, coaches may have face-to-face contact with students. Strength and conditioning only are permitted.
Each person entering a facility must have their temperature checked upon arrival and recorded. Anyone with a temperature of 100.0 or above will not be allowed to stay. If a student is sent home, they must be fever free — a temperature below 100.0 — for a 72 consecutive hour period before being allowed to return.
Hands must be washed prior to use of equipment, and students must provide their own hydrating jug with their names on them. No water fountains or sharing of jugs will be permitted.
Phase 2 will last from June 8-14. During this phase, all previous activities are permitted, as well as individual camps. However, no team camps, games, or leagues are permitted, and Phase 1 guidelines will continue to be in place.
June 15 marks the start of Phase 3 and will last through July 14, excluding the dead week period on June 27-July 5. During this phase, activities from the previous two phases may continue, and a limited number of team camps, games, or leagues are permitted. Guidelines from Phase 1 will also continue.
Beginning July 15, unrestricted practice may begin for fast-pitch softball, and other sports will continue to follow OSSAA scheduled guidelines.
The release also notes that each coach will determine what they deem necessary, appropriate, and safe for each team/program to participate within the school’s guidelines.
Facilities such as the indoor hitting facility and gymnasiums will be open for designated time periods under the supervisions of coaches. This will be the only times they will be used to allow for disinfection of facilities. No other students, individuals, teams, etc. will be allowed use of the facilities.
Hartshorne joins schools around the state as they begin the process of returning to athletic competition.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.