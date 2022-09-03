Erik McCarty is McAlester’s new rushing touchdown leader.
The senior running back on Saturday took over the top spot in the McAlester record books for career rushing touchdowns with 74 — surpassing Kevin Brown’s record of 73 career touchdowns set in 1996.
McCarty set the mark during the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase in Shreveport, La., rushing for his second touchdown of the night to break the record.
McCarty already put his name into the record books prior to his senior season. He recorded 32 touchdowns in 2020 to eclipse Brown’s 1994 record of most rushing touchdowns in a season at 31.
He then broke his own record in 2021, scoring an impressive 38 rushing touchdowns in the season.
The University of Oklahoma commit is only just getting started, as each rushing touchdown recorded this season will only add to his total — further solidifying McCarty’s place in McAlester history.
He will also be chasing down Brown’s record of career rushing yards — a mark McCarty is expected to also break this season.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
