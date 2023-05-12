The Buffs are making their mark at the state's highest level.
McAlester athletes got to work during the first day of action at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 6-5A State track meet Friday at Yukon High School, with two Buffs finishing on the podium.
McAlester senior Chaz Bradley and freshman Cleveland Williamson both competed in the boys long jump event, advancing to the finals. Bradley secured a fourth-place finish with a distance of 22-05.50, while Williamson followed with a distance of 22-01.00.
Senior Jalen Spears competed in the girls 100-meter hurdles event, finishing in 10th place overall with a time of 16.56.
Senior Colin Detels faced the field in the boys 400-meter dash competition, finishing in 15th place with a time of 52.46.
Both junior Carter Lance and senior Collin McMahan will both battle in the boys high jump event on Saturday, with a start time scheduled for the girls at 9:30 a.m. and the boys event to immediately follow.
This post will be updated following Saturday's results.
