One shot through a crowd in the box made the difference as McAlester faced the district’s top team.
The Buffaloes stopped a bevy of chances and keeper Brandon McDaniel notched 13 saves, but Edison scored on a liner through traffic as McAlester fell in a 1-0 District 5A-3 loss Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium.
“They didn’t get any clean looks but the one they did get down here they shot it and there were so many people in the box that our keeper couldn’t see it so it made it to the back of the net,” McAlester boys soccer coach Ra’Shaud Buie said.
Buie said he liked the defensive effort from McAlester (6-8, 2-4) in facing district champion Edison (9-4, 6-0).
Despite Edison pounding the offensive end most of the night, Buie said the Buffs had a strong team performance on defense with Justin Perez in the middle and William Alejandro — plus a stellar night from McDaniel.
“That was probably his best game of the season,” Buie said. “He probably get us in it and it could’ve been a lot more than 1-0 because he made a lot of good saves.”
Edison took possession in its scoring end often and early. The Eagles got three shots on goal in the opening minutes with senior Brandon McDaniel notching saves on every one.
Two more Edison scoring threats fizzled out in the next couple of minutes before McDaniel made a diving save on a shot that nearly snuck inside the post.
Another Edison opportunity came off a header that sailed wide and McDaniel dove again with about 27 minutes left in the for another save.
Edison got a free kick a few minutes later with a header sailing wide.
McAlester pushed into the scoring end before seeing a few throw-ins come up shy.
McDaniel batted away an Edison crossing pass with about 17 minutes left in the half, then swatted away a shot off a corner kick.
The Buffs got a free kick in the scoring end but Edison collected it to reclaim control.
McAlester looked to score with a corner in the final 10 minutes of the half but it came up empty.
McDaniel kept his momentum in goal with another outstretched save and the Buffs hung tough in defense against
But Edison threw from the far sideline and got some space for a low liner and the first goal of the night with 4:26 left in the half.
The Buffs got deep in the scoring end for a throw in before Edison stopped the momentum and took the one-goal lead into the break.
Possession time stayed fairly even to start the second half.
Edison pushed into its scoring end before McAlester got a couple of breakaway tries that came up just shy.
Then the Eagles continued the pressure with a bevy of shots on goal over the next 15 minutes.
But McAlester clamped down on potential scoring opportunities and McDaniel added six more saves during the stretch, including a leaping catch on an Edison header off a free kick.
McAlester held possession for nearly a minute in its scoring end with nearly 15 minutes left in the game with quick passes but couldn’t find space to get a shot on goal.
Kobe Clark found some open space on a fast break to put up a shot on goal, but the Edison keeper caught it and booted the ball out of danger with roughly eight minutes left.
Buie said he hopes the team can use the momentum to keep the program heading in the right direction.
“We’ve got to finish strong and use this to build us moving forward,” Buie said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
