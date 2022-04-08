It all came down to a single kick.
Just seconds into the second overtime period, McAlester would be awarded a penalty kick with a chance to seal away the game.
Gage Sutmiller took the kick, but it would be deflected. That's when Jayden Fabry took aim, and let the ball fly — straight into the back of the net.
"I just saw it and kicked as hard as I could," he said.
McAlester (5-6, 1-2) hosted Tulsa Memorial (6-4, 1-2) on Friday in a district battle, with the Buffs taking the dramatic 2-1 overtime win.
The Buffs started the game on the attack, aggressively pressuring the Chargers early. Ben Johnson took an early shot that was swallowed up, but that didn’t deter the McAlester intensity.
McAlester kept getting good looks and taking well-aimed shots, and it would all pay off with 16 minutes left in the half. With traffic looking to hinder the Buffs’ efforts in front of the goal, Johnson took aim and booted the ball hard into the back of the net to put McAlester on the board.
The lead lasted for a few minutes until Memorial found an answer late in the half to make it a 1-1 game heading into the locker room.
On the other side, the Buffs once again continued an aggressive approach offensively while keeping the Chargers from success at the net on the defensive end.
Memorial took back-to-back shots on the goal late in the second half, but both attempts would be stifled by Brandon McDaniel to end full time tied at 1-1.
But the Buffs held on to extend the match into the second overtime, where they'd use the quick penalty kick for the win.
Next up for McAlester, they'll hit the road to take on Shawnee on Tuesday before returning home to host Del City on Friday.

