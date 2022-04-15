This match came down to the wire.
McAlester (6-7, 2-3) battled with Del City (8-5, 2-3) in a district match at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, with the Buffs falling 6-5 after penalty kicks.
The Eagles attempted the first shot of the game, but that attempt would be thwarted by McAlester’s Brandon McDaniel in the goal. The Buffs went on the attack in retaliation as Gage Sutmiller dribbled toward the net — but the Del City keeper cleared out the attempt.
The Buffs weren’t done attacking yet, with multiple shot attempts from the likes of Diego Espinoza, Cameron Giacomo, and Christian Fabian. However the Eagles found a way to hold on defensively, leading to a tense 0-0 score after the first half.
McAlester stayed aggressive on the other side of the locker room visit, and kept applying pressure to the Eagles. Sutmiller would then be leveled by the Del City keeper, leading to a penalty kick for the Buffs.
Kobe Clark was given the opportunity for McAlester, and easily booted the ball beyond the keeper and into the net to give the Buffs the 1-0 lead. But Del City would find a way to equalize, sending the match into sudden death overtime.
The two teams stayed in heated battle through both overtimes, leading to the match coming down to penalty kicks.
Clark, Sutmiller, Lucas Zietz, and Ronaldo Martinez all made their kicks, and the Eagles matched with four kicks of their own. But in the second round of kicks, Del City struck first to take the win.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will host Tulsa Edison for Senior Night on Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium, with kickoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
