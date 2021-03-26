The Buffs never quit.
McAlester hosted Poteau in the first home match of the season on Friday, with the Buffs falling 2-0 to the Pirates.
Poteau tried to work quickly to get to the goal, but the early shot attempts were either deflected or swallowed up by the Buffs to keep the Pirates scoreless.
McAlester then went on the offensive, sprinting down the field ahead of most of the Pirates. But the ball would be scooped up by the Poteau keeper, staving off the Buffs’ attack.
It wasn’t until midway through the first half that McAlester would be called on a penalty, with the Pirates sending the ensuing kick into the net.
Poteau followed up that score with another quick, hard-earned shot getting just passed the McAlester defenders.
The Buffs once again turned up their attack, attacking the ball and moving it toward the goal. That’s when Jorge Martinez booted a sailing shot from midfield that flew just right of the goal.
Staying undeterred, McAlester continued to push against the Pirates — with shots from Kobe Clark and Christian Fabian just missing their mark. The Buffs defensive efforts held strong as well, holding the score to a 2-0 deficit at the half.
In the second half, Billy Cornish used a diving save to keep the Pirates at bay. That led to heightened defensive efforts from the Buffs, who refused to allow another goal.
McAlester also turned up its intensity in attacking the goal themselves. The Buffs racked up shot after shot, including some great looks from Jesus Carranza and Jayden Fabry that were grabbed by the Poteau keeper at the last moment.
The Buffs continued to fight, but would ultimately fall after a hard-fought battle.
McAlester will next hit the road to face off against Glenpool and Tulsa Edison before returning home to Hook Eales Stadium to host Shawnee on April 9.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
