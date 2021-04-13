The Buffs stayed on the attack.
McAlester boys soccer battled with Durant at Hook Eales Stadium on Tuesday, where the Buffs fell 4-0 after a hard-fought match.
The Buffs started the game in attack mode, getting some good looks at the goal. Durant responded with an attack of its own, but McAlester’s Billy Cornish used his long reach and quick feet to keep the Lions scoreless.
Later, Durant used a shot that was just out of the outstretched hands of Cornish to take a 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Buffs kept attacking and trying to put pressure on their opponents. But the Lions finally found a way to score, notching a couple quick goals.
McAlester continued fighting, and getting some good shots toward the net, including one from Kobe Clark that was just saved by the Durant keeper.
Durant would score one more, but McAlester never stopped fighting until the final horn.
The Buffs will next travel to take on Memorial and Carl Albert before returning home to host Bishop Kelley on April 23 in the final regular season game.
Congrats Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.