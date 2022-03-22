The Buffs weren't going to be taken down easily.
McAlester (4-3) faced off against Glenpool (4-1) on Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium, with the Buffs falling 3-2 in a physical battle.
In the first half, Glenpool immediately went on the attack. But McAlesters Brandon McDaniel worked hard in the goal to keep the game scoreless.
It would stay that way for the next few minutes until Glenpool knocked in a pair of goals to take a 2-0 lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, the Buffs took their attack to another level. Ben Johnson got a good look at the goal and took a shot, but it would be deflected.
The Buffs wouldn’t stay off the board long though, as a penalty led to a kick for Gage Sutmiller. He took on the keeper one-on-one, and booted the ball into the net for the score.
McAlester kept battling in what was becoming an increasingly physical match. But Glenpool found a way though the tough defense to score another goal and increase its lead once again.
But the Buffs weren’t done yet, as they were awarded a corner kick. They used the opportunity with Jayden Fabry to put the ball in the back of the net and cut the lead back down to one.
The two teams would fight to the end, but the Glenpool defense held on to take the win from the Buffs.
Next up for McAlester, it’ll get back to action on March 29 as the Buffs play host to Bishop Kelley in the district opener.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
