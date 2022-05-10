The Buffs battled it out on the state's biggest stage.
McAlester faced the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Boys Golf State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club, with the Buffs making their mark.
The 5A Boys Golf State Tournament is a two-day, three round event. The Buffs played their first 36 holes on Monday, and completed play with the last 18 holes on Tuesday.
Shawn Perkins led the way for McAlester in the first 18 holes, shooting an 86 in the round. Zane Owens followed closely behind with a 90, followed by Kaiden Duke with a 99, Hayden Graham with a 101, and Landen Ragan with a 103 for a total team score of 376 in the first round.
But any rest the Buffs might have taken would be short-lived, as they had another round to play.
This time, Owens led McAlester with an 83 in the round, followed by Perkins with a 97, Ragan with a 99, Graham with a 106, and Duke with a 114. That resulted in a 385 total second round score, adding up to a team score of 761 on the first day of play Monday.
The Buffs got back to work early Tuesday morning for the final 18 holes. Owens once again led McAlester by shooting an 84, followed closely by Ragan with a 93, Perkins with a 96, Duke with a 98, and Graham with a 102 — resulting in a third round total score of 371.
After all the scores were tabulated, Owens finished the tournament with a 257, followed by Perkins with a 279, Ragan with a 295, Graham with a 309, and Duke with a 311. As a team, McAlester finished the tournament with an official score of 1,140.
