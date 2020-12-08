The Wilburton Diggers opened up tournament play with a strong 46-17 win over Clayton in the Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne.
The Diggers will now face off against the winner between Tishomingo and Pocola on Thursday for a spot in the championship game.
Here is a list of results from local tournaments:
PICK AND SHOVEL
MONDAY
B1: Oktaha 58, Butner 44
B2: Wilburton 46, Clayton 17
TUESDAY
B3: Tishomingo vs. Pocola, 5:50 p.m.
B4: Whitesboro vs. Hartshorne, 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
B5: Winner B3 vs. Wilburton, 5:50 p.m.
B6: Winner B4 vs. Oktaha, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
B7: Loser B3 vs. Clayton, 5:50 p.m.
B8: Loser B4 vs. Butner, 8:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
