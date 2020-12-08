Wilburton Diggers Tournament

The Wilburton Diggers began their journey at the Pick and Shovel Classic with an opening round win against Clayton on Monday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The Wilburton Diggers opened up tournament play with a strong 46-17 win over Clayton in the Pick and Shovel Classic in Hartshorne.

The Diggers will now face off against the winner between Tishomingo and Pocola on Thursday for a spot in the championship game.

Here is a list of results from local tournaments:

PICK AND SHOVEL

MONDAY

B1: Oktaha 58, Butner 44

B2: Wilburton 46, Clayton 17

TUESDAY

B3: Tishomingo vs. Pocola, 5:50 p.m.

B4: Whitesboro vs. Hartshorne, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

B5: Winner B3 vs. Wilburton, 5:50 p.m.

B6: Winner B4 vs. Oktaha, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

B7: Loser B3 vs. Clayton, 5:50 p.m.

B8: Loser B4 vs. Butner, 8:30 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you