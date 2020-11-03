The crowd roared as Stuart and Crowder faced off in the first game of the season, as the Hornets used a second half surge to take a 65-49 win over the Demons.
The game began with a heavy emphasis on defense, with both teams scoring no more than a free throw before Stuart’s Noah Rosenow used a put back under the goal broke the ice for the Hornets.
Jared McIntosh and Conner Clayton followed that up with consecutive scores to jump to a 7-1 lead. But then Crowder’s James Long rattled off four points, followed by a three-point shot by Sevryn Mills.
With the seconds ticking closer to the end of the quarter, Austin Ives was fouled on a three-point shot to send him to the line after the quarter had expired. He made the last two to pull the Demons to an 11-10 deficit at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, free throws then a bucket by Travis Grinnell pulled the Hornets back ahead. That led to a 10-0 run for Stuart before Long hit a fast break bucket for Crowder.
Both teams began trading scores, but the Demons hit a long three to put the Stuart lead at 33-27 at the half.
In the start of the second half, Rosenow was fouled on a made shot, and sunk the following free throw to get things started again for the Hornets.
But Mills was quick to answer, going coast-to-coast for the score.
Later in the quarter, Clayton hit two three-point shots to create some separation. The Hornets used the momentum to add more scores to take a 52-37 lead after three quarters.
In the final quarter of play, Crowder worked quickly, feeding Long for the first score of the period. Clayton and Mills traded three point shots, and Stuart used a McIntosh to Clayton score to seal the game away for the Hornets.
Clayton led the way for Stuart with 25 points, followed by Rosenow with 21 points, McIntosh with 10 points.
Mills finished the night with 18 points for the Demons, followed by Long with 17 points.
Crowder will next face off on the road against McCurtain on Friday, while Stuart will travel to Haileyville on Nov. 10.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
