OKLAHOMA CITY—Stuart came ready to play.
The Hornets came out red-hot to start the game, and proceeded to trade shots with Ft. Cobb-Broxton before a buzzer-beating overtime win 48-47 in Thursday’s Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball quarterfinals in Jim Norick Arena.
The Hornets advance to face off with Arapaho-Butler on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Jim Norick Arena.
Stuart won the opening tip, and Connor Clayton got things started by cleaning up his own shot for the score. The Mustangs answered with a three, but the Hornets stormed right down the floor and Clayton scored once again.
The Mustangs tied up the game with a free throw, but Zack Clark added a triple from the right corner to put the Hornets back out on top.
Jared McIntosh floated a shot in from the right elbow, and the Hornets used their tough defense once again to take a 10-4 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs made back-to-back buckets to trim the Stuart lead down to a score, but Clark soon found Clayton in transition to add to the lead. Sammy Luker next went to the charity stripe, where he sank both.
Ft. Cobb-Broxton was able to hit a three late, but the Hornets held on to a 17-11 lead heading into the half.
In the opening of the second half, the Mustangs used a free throw and a three-point play on a fouled shot bring the game within a score. The followed that up with a triple and took the lead from the Hornets.
Clayton drilled a three-point shot of his own, but the Mustangs were quick to answer. The Hornets gathered in back-to-back buckets before Clayton was fouled on a three-point shot. He made two of three to push the Hornets to a 26-21 lead.
The Mustangs forced a turnover, then sank a three to bring the game within a score. McIntosh followed that up with a drive and floating shot from the right baseline to push Stuart up four.
The back-and-forth continued for both teams, which lead to a 30-29 Stuart lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, McIntosh powered his way on the baseline for a light-touch layup. The Mustangs grabbed a rebound and put it back through for the score, but McIntosh again sank one from the baseline to retain the lead.
The Mustangs next drilled a triple from the left corner and tied up the game. But Clayton was able to juke his defender and nail a three-point shot from the left wing to retake the lead. He took a charge on the defensive end, and fired up the Hornet crowd.
It would all come down to the wire, when Clark reached the foul line with 9.4 seconds remaining. He swirled in both shots, but the Mustangs hit a three with 3.3 seconds left to tie. The ensuing shot by Stuart would not be enough and send the game into overtime.
The Hornets won the jump at the start of overtime, and McIntosh wasted no time in scoring. But the Mustangs answered right back with a jumper from the foul line.
Clayton was fouled, and headed to the line where he made both shots. Ft. Cobb-Broxton was able to answer with a three from the right side to take a one-point lead, before McIntosh forced his way to the foul line and tied up the game at 46-46.
The Mustangs were fouled on a shot with just seconds left and made the back end to go up by one. The Hornets inbounded the ball to McIntosh who quarterbacked a pass to Anthony Waterdown, who tipped it in for the win at the buzzer.
Clayton led the way for Stuart with 19 points, followed by McIntosh with 11, Clark with 8 points, and Waterdown with 6 points.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
