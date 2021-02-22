Both the Demons and the Hornets refused to give up.
Stuart and Crowder fought to keep their playoff dreams alive as they faced off in the second round of regional tournament play, with the Hornets taking the 56-46 battle-worn win.
The game began with both teams trading buckets for most of the opening quarter, with the Demons finding themselves down six at the buzzer.
In the second quarter, the Demons fought back and cut into the Hornet lead. And while neither team was willing to budge, they found themselves tied 22-22 at the half.
In the start of the second half, the battle continued. Back-and-forth, both teams seemed to have an answer for the other’s made buckets. As they traded forays and the lead, it would be the Hornets holding on to the one-point lead after three quarters.
Once again, both teams refused to relent. With the seconds ticking away and tied at 43-43, it would be back-to-back buckets by Connor Clayton and Kobe Wilson of Stuart to provide the Hornets the push that would ultimately lead to the win.
Stuart will advance to the regional consolation finals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Tushka.
Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31
G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40
AT TUSHKA
G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28
G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48
G6: Stuart 56, Crowder 46
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Rattan vs. Stuart, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37
G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.
G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore 40, Welch 36
G6: Graham-Dustin vs. Butner, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Leflore vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
