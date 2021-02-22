Wilson Stuart basketball

Kobe Wilson hit a three-point shot that helped push the Hornets past Crowder during Monday night's regional tournament action.

Both the Demons and the Hornets refused to give up.

Stuart and Crowder fought to keep their playoff dreams alive as they faced off in the second round of regional tournament play, with the Hornets taking the 56-46 battle-worn win.

The game began with both teams trading buckets for most of the opening quarter, with the Demons finding themselves down six at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, the Demons fought back and cut into the Hornet lead. And while neither team was willing to budge, they found themselves tied 22-22 at the half.

In the start of the second half, the battle continued. Back-and-forth, both teams seemed to have an answer for the other’s made buckets. As they traded forays and the lead, it would be the Hornets holding on to the one-point lead after three quarters.

Once again, both teams refused to relent. With the seconds ticking away and tied at 43-43, it would be back-to-back buckets by Connor Clayton and Kobe Wilson of Stuart to provide the Hornets the push that would ultimately lead to the win.

Stuart will advance to the regional consolation finals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Tushka.

Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:

BOYS

CLASS A

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT RATTAN

G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31

G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40

AT TUSHKA

G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28

G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43

MONDAY

AT TUSHKA

G5: Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48

G6: Stuart 56, Crowder 46

TUESDAY

AT TUSHKA

G7: Rattan vs. Stuart, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA II

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT MCCURTAIN

G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37

G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47

AT HENRYETTA

G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.

G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32

MONDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G5: Leflore 40, Welch 36

G6: Graham-Dustin vs. Butner, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G7: Leflore vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

