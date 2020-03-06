OKLAHOMA CITY—The Hornets never quit.
Stuart came out red hot to start the game, and proceeded to trade shots with Arapaho-Butler, but the Hornets fell in a 65-56 loss in Friday’s Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball semifinals in Jim Norick Arena.
The Hornets began the game by winning the opening tip, but it was Arapaho-Butler that broke the ice with a bucket on its first offensive possession. The Indians went on a run before Connor Clayton drove the lane and was fouled on a made shot. He sank the free throw and put his team on the board.
Clatyon responded again by repeating the same play and propelling Stuart on a 14-0 run to take the lead. That included a three by Sammy Luker and back-to-back triples by Zack Clark to lead 14-9.
The Indians were able to find an offensive rhythm, and drained two threes of their own to lead 15-14 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Anthony Waterdown recorded a block, which led to free throws on the offensive end. Waterdown made the front end of his foul shots to tie the game at 15-15.
Arapaho-Butler forced its way to the line on the next possession, and made one of two shots to take a one-point lead. That’s when Jared McIntosh fought for a rebound and fed Clark for a three-point shot and the lead.
The Indians answered with a two-point and three-point shot before Clayton nailed a triple of his own. The Indians responded in kind, but Clayton once again imposed his will, making his way to the free throw line and sinking both.
Luker finished off the quarter by bodying up on the baseline for the score to cut the score to a 27-25 Arapaho-Butler lead at the half.
In the second off, the Indians made the first score before McIntosh answered with a jumper from the left side. After trading scores once again, the Indiants rattled off an 11-0 run to take a 42-29 lead late in the third quarter.
McIntosh hit a jump shot from the foul line to end the run, but the Indians answered right back. Clayton received a pass on the baseline and powered his way up for the score, which lead to a 44-33 deficit heading into the final period.
The Indians started the fourth quarter with the basketball and made five straight points before a foul shot by McIntosh got things started for Stuart.
Waterdown got another defensive block, and took the basketball down the length of the floor and made a contested bucket to trim the lead.
After a few scores by Arapaho-Butler, McIntosh and Waterdown combined a few scores to bring the lead down to 12 points late in the fourth. McIntosh next hit a contested three and brought the lead to single digits.
Stuart battled late in the game, forcing its way to the foul line and cutting the lead to six. The push would not be enough however as the Indians used late game foul shots of their own to help take the win over the Hornets.
Clayton led the Hornets with 19 points, followed by McIntosh with 11, Clark with 9 points, Waterdown with 8 points, and Luker with 7. Stuart ends the season with a record of 26-6.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
