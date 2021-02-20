Stuart faced off against Strother for a spot in the regional tournament finals, with the Hornets using a second-half push to take a 50-28 win on Saturday.
After a defensive start for both teams, the Hornets went on a 12-5 run in the second quarter to take a 20-12 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Strother started the second half with a scoring run of their own. But it wouldn’t be long before the Hornets struck back. They exploded on the offensive end, and found themselves leading 39-19 heading into the final quarter.
That push would prove to be the boost the Hornets needed as they carried that momentum to the win. They’ll next face off with fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Crowder on Monday at 8 p.m. in Tushka. The winner of that game will advance to the regional consolation final.
Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Arkoma 61, Wayne 50
G1: Hydro-Eakly 64, Talihina 52
AT ALLEN
G4: Elmore 64, Quinton 49
G2: Velma-Alma 62, Allen 54
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Arkoma vs. Allen, 3 p.m.
G6: Elmore vs. Talihina, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hydro-Eakly vs. Velma-Alma, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31
G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40
AT TUSHKA
G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28
G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Rattan vs. Rock Creek, 3 p.m.
G6: Stuart vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37
G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.
G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore vs. Welch, 3 p.m.
G6: Graham-Dustin vs. Butner, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT CROWDER
G3: Maysville 48, Kiowa 39
G1: Battiest 70, Wilson 38
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown 61, Midway 53
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Maysville vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.
G6: Stringtown vs. Wilson (Henryetta), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Battiest vs. Buffalo Valley, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
