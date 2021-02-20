Stuart file photo

The Stuart Hornets advanced to the regional consolation semifinals, setting up a battle with fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder on Monday.

Stuart faced off against Strother for a spot in the regional tournament finals, with the Hornets using a second-half push to take a 50-28 win on Saturday.

After a defensive start for both teams, the Hornets went on a 12-5 run in the second quarter to take a 20-12 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Strother started the second half with a scoring run of their own. But it wouldn’t be long before the Hornets struck back. They exploded on the offensive end, and found themselves leading 39-19 heading into the final quarter.

That push would prove to be the boost the Hornets needed as they carried that momentum to the win. They’ll next face off with fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Crowder on Monday at 8 p.m. in Tushka. The winner of that game will advance to the regional consolation final.

Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:

BOYS

CLASS A

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

SATURDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G3: Arkoma 61, Wayne 50

G1: Hydro-Eakly 64, Talihina 52

AT ALLEN

G4: Elmore 64, Quinton 49

G2: Velma-Alma 62, Allen 54

MONDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G5: Arkoma vs. Allen, 3 p.m.

G6: Elmore vs. Talihina, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Hydro-Eakly vs. Velma-Alma, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT RATTAN

G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31

G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40

AT TUSHKA

G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28

G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43

MONDAY

AT TUSHKA

G5: Rattan vs. Rock Creek, 3 p.m.

G6: Stuart vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT TUSHKA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA II

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT MCCURTAIN

G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37

G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47

AT HENRYETTA

G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.

G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32

MONDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G5: Leflore vs. Welch, 3 p.m.

G6: Graham-Dustin vs. Butner, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT CROWDER

G3: Maysville 48, Kiowa 39

G1: Battiest 70, Wilson 38

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Stringtown 61, Midway 53

G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro

MONDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G5: Maysville vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.

G6: Stringtown vs. Wilson (Henryetta), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Battiest vs. Buffalo Valley, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

