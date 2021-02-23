Jared Stuart file

Stuart's Jared McIntosh hit the dagger that gave the Hornets a 44-42 victory and send them to the Class A Area IV Tournament on Thursday.

The Stuart Hornets advanced to the area tournament after a thrilling last-second finish and a 44-42 win over Rattan on Tuesday in Tushka.

The Hornets and the Rams battled for one of the coveted spots in the Class A Area IV tournament, set to begin on Thursday in Shawnee.

Most of the game was spent trading buckets and the lead. But as the seconds waned down, the Rams hit a shot to tie up the game at 42-42. But they would miss the ensuing foul shot, with the Hornets securing the rebound.

That's when Stuart's Jared McIntosh drove the length of the floor, around a defender, and pulled up from the right elbow to sink the ball through the net and send the Hornets to the next round.

Stuart will now play in the opening round of the Area IV tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Shawnee High School.

This post will be updated as the Pittsburg Panthers are set to play for a spot in the Class B Area II finals on Tuesday night in the regional final against Red Oak.

Here are the results from the Class A-B regional tournament action:

BOYS

CLASS A

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT RATTAN

G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31

G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40

AT TUSHKA

G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28

G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43

MONDAY

AT TUSHKA

G5: Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48

G6: Stuart 56, Crowder 46

TUESDAY

AT TUSHKA

G7: Rattan vs. Stuart, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA II

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT MCCURTAIN

G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37

G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47

AT HENRYETTA

G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.

G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32

MONDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G5: Leflore 40, Welch 36

G6: Butner 57, Graham-Dustin 55

TUESDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G7: Leflore vs. Butner, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

