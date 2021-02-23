The Stuart Hornets advanced to the area tournament after a thrilling last-second finish and a 44-42 win over Rattan on Tuesday in Tushka.
The Hornets and the Rams battled for one of the coveted spots in the Class A Area IV tournament, set to begin on Thursday in Shawnee.
Most of the game was spent trading buckets and the lead. But as the seconds waned down, the Rams hit a shot to tie up the game at 42-42. But they would miss the ensuing foul shot, with the Hornets securing the rebound.
That's when Stuart's Jared McIntosh drove the length of the floor, around a defender, and pulled up from the right elbow to sink the ball through the net and send the Hornets to the next round.
Stuart will now play in the opening round of the Area IV tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Shawnee High School.
This post will be updated as the Pittsburg Panthers are set to play for a spot in the Class B Area II finals on Tuesday night in the regional final against Red Oak.
Here are the results from the Class A-B regional tournament action:
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Rattan 48, Ft. Towson 31
G1: Wright City 75, Crowder 40
AT TUSHKA
G4: Stuart 50, Strother 28
G2: Tushka 56, Rock Creek 43
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Rattan 60, Rock Creek 48
G6: Stuart 56, Crowder 46
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Rattan vs. Stuart, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Wright City vs. Tushka, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 67, Cameron 37
G1: Red Oak 58, Butner 47
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Graham-Dustin 59, Bluejacket 43.
G2: Pittsburg 58, Welch 32
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore 40, Welch 36
G6: Butner 57, Graham-Dustin 55
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Leflore vs. Butner, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
