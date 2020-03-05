OKLAHOMA CITY—Quinton fought to the very end.
After an explosive third quarter for the Savages, Garber was able to hold off Quinton to take a 52-43 win in Thursday’s Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball quarterfinals in Jim Norick Arena.
The game began with Garber winning the opening tip, but defenses for both teams kept the score at 0-0 until the Wolverines broke the ice 90 seconds into the game. Matthew McBeath was able to find Hayden Workman on the opposite end to start the scoring for Quinton.
The Wolverines then went on an 8-0 run before Workman forced his way up under the goal to lay it in. Tristan Patterson then blocked a shot on the defensive end, and although Garber recovered, they erroneously passed the ball out of bounds.
Garber was able to get another quick bucket and free throws before Workman once again battled his way through the paint for the score to make it a 19-6 deficit at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Tyler Cloud drove down the right side of the lane for the score. Jaxton West followed that up with the first triple of the day for the Savages, and whittled the lead down to 8.
Patterson recorded yet another block on the defensive end, and then forced his way through the lane where he was fouled. He missed both free throws, and Garber used the opportunity to score on the offensive end.
The Wolverines hit a three-point shot, but Cloud was quick to answer with one of his own. Workman then grabbed a rebound and score on the next possession to make it a 29-16 Garber lead at the half.
In the second half, Garber got a quick score before McBeath. He then followed that up with an arcing three-point shot that sank to the bottom of the net. Cloud and McBeath then hit back-to-back triples to make the score 33-27 in favor of the Wolverines.
That sparked a scoring frenzy for the Savages, as Workman forced his way into the paint for a bucket and Patterson followed that up with a long three from the top of the perimeter.
Garber answered with two triples of its own to take the 42-35 lead after three quarters.
In the final period, Garber made the front end of some opening foul shots to extend its lead. Workman followed that up with free throws of his own, making both to cut the Wolverine lead to six.
Garber answered with a cleanup bucket, and stole the ball on the next possession to make its way to the foul line. The Wolverines missed both, but made a bucket on their next time down the floor.
Cloud answered with a contested three-point shot, but the Wolverines used prevent basketball to hold off the Savages for the win.
Workman led the way for Quinton with 15 points, followed by Cloud with 14 points, and McBeath with 6 points. The Savages end their season with a 22-6 record.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
