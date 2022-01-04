The Panthers captured momentum, and used it to their advantage.
No. 2 Pittsburg (11-0) hosted Haileyville (2-11) in the first game of 2022 on Tuesday night, with the Panthers pulling away to the 68-30 win.
Parker Horton got things started for the Panthers with an early bucket, but the Warriors answered right back on the opposite end. That’s when Matthew Rice twice nabbed the ball away from his opponent to score on the other end of the floor to create some space for Pittsburg.
The Panthers rallied off a 10-0 run before that was broken by a Haileyville jumper.
With emotions running high during the battle of the game, a foul and technical foul led to Brian Hauck and The Turney combining for three free shots to cut into the Pittsburg lead.
Turney later added in another bucket for the Warriors toward the end of the quarter to make it a 17-9 Pittsburg lead heading into the next period.
In the second quarter, the two teams traded points before a Horton baseline drive and a triple by Cole Allen ignited the Panther offense.
Rice and Allen would add a pair of triples later in the quarter, leading to a 36-12 Panther lead at the half.
At the start of the second half, Delton Cloud powered the ball through the hoop to get Haileyville moving once again. But the Panthers had an answer in Carter Cross, who used a rebound and put-back for the score.
After trading triples from Pittsburg’s Allen and Haileyville’s Jake Wood, the Panthers would swing the momentum back their way after Rice threw up a pass to Allen for a roaring dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Although both teams battled throughout the rest of the game, it’d be the Panthers using all their offensive momentum they had gathered to power to the win.
Allen led the way for Pittsburg with 20 points, followed by Horton with 14, Rice with 11, and Cross with eight points.
Cloud led Haileyville with nine points, followed by Hauck with seven points, and Wood with five points.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, Pittsburg will head to Earlsboro to take on Dibble in the opening round of the Earlsboro Tournament, while Haileyville will next face off against Caney on Thursday.
