It took every last second.
Pittsburg found themselves in a Friday night battle against Lomega in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Area II finals, with the Raiders edging out the Panthers 52-49 in a to-the-wire contest.
Although defense dominated much of the opening quarter, the Panthers used their patience on the offensive end to take a 9-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Lomega used a shot early into the second to take the lead away from Pittsburg, but the Panthers were undeterred. They battled and answered against every Raider bucket, and found themselves down only five at the half.
The Panthers continued on their quest, chipping away at any Lomega advantage. That led to Pittsburg tying up the ballgame midway through the third quarter and applying pressure to the Raiders.
Later in the final quarter, both teams continued to battle. The Panthers used their youthful speed and determination to continue to attack at the Raiders, who had pulled back into the lead. But Pittsburg’s efforts had them right back into the game as Parker Horton cleaned up underneath the basket to make it a three point ballgame with 45 seconds left to play.
The Panthers were forced to foul, putting pressure on Lomega to make their foul shots. The Raiders sank one, leaving the door open for Pittsburg. That’s when Carter Cross drilled a three-point shot, making it a one-point ballgame with nine seconds remaining.
Pittsburg fouled immediately, and the Raiders made them both to lead by three. With only three seconds remaining, the Panthers had one last shot. But as Pittsburg inbounded, they wouldn’t be able to get a shot off in time and Lomega would sneak away with the win.
The Panthers will next play on Saturday at Stroud as they’ll face off against Red Oak — who Pittsburg defeated in regional play — with tip-off set for 8 p.m.
Here are scores and upcoming game times for local Class A-B area basketball tournaments:
CLASS B
AREA II AT STROUD
THURSDAY
G1: Glencoe 71, Leflore 49
G2: Red Oak 49, Webbers Falls 48
FRIDAY
G3: Red Oak 50, Glencoe 39
G4: Lomega 52, Pittsburg 49. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
