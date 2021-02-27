A battle so intense, it took eight extra minutes.
The Panthers fought with Red Oak for the second time in a week for a coveted spot in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament, with with the Eagles just getting past Pittsburg 53-51 in double overtime.
The Eagles got things started by scoring four quick points, but the Panthers responded with an 8-0 run to put themselves out front. However, Red Oak ended out the quarter with another scoring run of their own to lead 9-8 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Cole Allen rattled off a jump shot and followed it up with a triple to put the Panthers back in the lead. Red Oak responded in kind, and both teams began trading points, constantly tying up the game.
Later, after a Parker Horton bucket to close the gap the Eagles had created, the Panthers were able to gather up the basketball and feed it to Carter Cross — who subsequently swished a three-quarter court shot to put the Panthers up 20-19 at the half and send their fans and bench into a frenzy.
On the other side of the locker room visit, the Eagles scored six quick points to put themselves back in the lead. That’s when Cross floated up over a defender in the paint to bring the score back within a possession.
The two teams battled it out for the remainder of the quarter, with Pittsburg down just five points heading into the fourth.
Horton led the fourth with a contested put-back bucket, and the Panthers began to apply defensive pressure. Later, as Red Oak tried to pull away once again, Matthew Rice hit a left-wing three to pull back within a single point.
Rice followed that up with another score, and the Panthers put themselves into the lead. The Eagles used a pair of free throws to get back on top, but Pittsburg responded with a Horton turnaround jumper to retake the lead.
Rice would then drill another arching three, putting the Panthers up by two possessions. But Red Oak hit some big shots of its own with time dwindling down, forcing overtime tied at 42-42.
The Eagles struck first in the free basketball period, but Pittsburg answered with free throws from Rice to tie the game once again. Later, with time ticking and the Eagles ahead by three, Cross drained another long three from his own bench as time expired to send the game into double overtime 47-47.
In the second overtime period, Horton used a shot under the goal to get the Panthers going once again. Allen would add a shot of his own, but the Eagles answered to tie the game at 51-51 with 48.7 seconds remaining. Both teams kept attacking, looking for that perfect shot, but a foul call with just seconds remaining would send Red Oak to the line — where they’d put themselves on top for the win.
Here are scores and upcoming game times for local Class A-B area basketball tournaments:
CLASS B
AREA II AT STROUD
THURSDAY
G1: Glencoe 71, Leflore 49
G2: Red Oak 49, Webbers Falls 48
FRIDAY
G3: Red Oak 50, Glencoe 39
G4: Lomega 52, Pittsburg 49. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Red Oak 53, Pittsburg 51 (2OT) (Winner advances to state)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
