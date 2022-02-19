HARTSHORNE — A late surge got the home crowd on its feet before coming up a bit shy for the Miners.
Hartshorne faced a double-digit deficit Saturday before storming back to pull within one entering the final period, but Panama inched ahead down the stretch to take a 58-50 win the 2A District 6 championship game.
“We started hitting a few shots and getting some open looks there in the third,” Hartshorne coach Jim Curliss said. “But when we need them to go down to stop some of them runs later, we missed. We had some open looks we just didn’t knock them down.”
Panama advanced to the regional winners bracket and will play Wilburton at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Hartshorne. The Miners go to the consolation bracket and will play Wister at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Hartshorne.
Bryce Tackett led Panama with 22 points, followed by Logan Davis and Dylan Williams with 14 apiece.
Hartshorne finished the night shooting 17-for-44 from the field and 8-for-20 from beyond the 3-point arc — which Curliss said is uncharacteristic of the Miners this season.
“Defensively, we played well by keeping at least one of their scorers in check for most of the night, but the other one got loose a couple times on us,” Curliss said. “But offensively, we didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight.”
Despite the shooting numbers, the Miners hung tough through most of the game Saturday and will have to keep playing tough in the postseason.
Both teams seemed evenly matched to start the game Saturday after trading multiple buckets.
Panama’s Jaggar Phillips started with a mid-range jumper before Hartshorne’s Caden James drilled a deep ball to get the back-and-forth started.
Davis answered with a layup for Panama and Hartshorne’s Hayden Curliss came right back with a bucket in the paint for the Miners.
Tackett made an elbow jumper and Hartshorne answered with a wing 3-pointer from Peyton Battle on the way to a 10-8 edge through the opening period.
The Razorbacks got on the board first again in the second quarter before Battle hit another wing 3-pointer to retain the lead.
But Panama finished the half on a run to take a 15-13 advantage into the break.
Hartshorne finished the first half shooting 5-for-21 from the field and 3-for-12 from deep, while Panama went 6-for-19 on field goals and just 1-for-8 on 3-pointers.
The second half started much the same as the opening before Panama went on a big run.
Panama used a 10-2 run through the third quarter to take 32-23 advantage with 2:19 left in period.
But Hartshorne came storming back with a big run of its own.
Curliss answered with a baseline layup and Brett Lindley hit a corner 3-pointer to ignite the home crowd.
James added a free throw before Panama finally answered with Phillips getting a bucket in the paint.
Then Lindley and Keith made free throws down the stretch to pull the Miners back within 34-33 heading into the final stanza.
The Razorbacks started to inch away early in the fourth with Dylan Williams hitting two free throws and layup, then Tackett hit an elbow jumper with a hand in his face.
Lindley ended the run with a layup through traffic and converted the and-one free throw, but Panama’s Davis answered with a tough bucket of his own to keep momentum.
Curliss drilled a corner 3-pointer to pull the Miners with five with 3:30 left to play, but Williams answered with a deep ball on the wing a minute later.
Battle got a bucket in the paint for Hartshorne, then Panama answered with Williams making a layup and the team tacking on some free throws.
Lindley drilled a wing 3-pointer to pull the Miners back within single digits in the final two minutes, but Panama held on down the stretch for the win.
