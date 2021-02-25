The Miners fought to the end.
Hartshorne faced off against Pawnee in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament on Thursday, with the Miners falling 82-36 to the Bears.
After a thrilling win to win districts on Monday, the Miners rode that wave of confidence into the next round. And although the Bears jumped out to a quick lead, Hartshorne fought tooth and nail, trailing 35-17 at the half.
In the second half, the Miners continued to battle and push through the adversity. They never backed down, but ultimately fell to the No. 3 team in Class 2A.
The Miners will next face off against
BOYS
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT KONAWA
G3: Coalgate 49, Konawa 41
G1: Pawnee 82, Hartshorne 36
AT PORTER
G4: Oklahoma Christian 79, Canadian 49
G2: Okemah 82, Porter 62
FRIDAY
AT PORTER
G5: Coalgate vs. Porter, 3 p.m.
G6: Oklahoma Christian vs. Hartshorne, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT PORTER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pawnee vs. Okemah, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT HOWE
G3: Gore vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
G1: Howe vs. Wilburton, 8 p.m.
AT WARNER
G4: Panama vs. Warner, 3 p.m.
G2: Central Sallisaw vs. Oktaha, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT WARNER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT WARNER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
