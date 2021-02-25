Miners bball file

The Hartshorne Miners battled to the end with Pawnee, and will now move to the regional consolation semifinals on Friday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Stall file photo

The Miners fought to the end.

Hartshorne faced off against Pawnee in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament on Thursday, with the Miners falling 82-36 to the Bears.

After a thrilling win to win districts on Monday, the Miners rode that wave of confidence into the next round. And although the Bears jumped out to a quick lead, Hartshorne fought tooth and nail, trailing 35-17 at the half.

In the second half, the Miners continued to battle and push through the adversity. They never backed down, but ultimately fell to the No. 3 team in Class 2A.

The Miners will next face off against

BOYS

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT KONAWA

G3: Coalgate 49, Konawa 41

G1: Pawnee 82, Hartshorne 36

AT PORTER

G4: Oklahoma Christian 79, Canadian 49

G2: Okemah 82, Porter 62

FRIDAY

AT PORTER

G5: Coalgate vs. Porter, 3 p.m.

G6: Oklahoma Christian vs. Hartshorne, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT PORTER

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pawnee vs. Okemah, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT HOWE

G3: Gore vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.

G1: Howe vs. Wilburton, 8 p.m.

AT WARNER

G4: Panama vs. Warner, 3 p.m.

G2: Central Sallisaw vs. Oktaha, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT WARNER

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT WARNER

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

