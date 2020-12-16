He’s barely begun his junior season, but McAlester’s Adante Holiman is gaining interest from all over the country — with his latest Division I offer coming from Arizona State University.
In a statement via Twitter, Holiman announced the offer on Tuesday night.
“(All the glory to God),” Holiman said with a hashtag. “Blessed to receive an offer from Coach (Rashon) Burno and Coach (Bobby) Hurley at Arizona State University.”
Holiman has been named as a four-star recruit, and the top Oklahoma prospect in 2022 by ESPN. He has earned many awards and titles in his career, and has continued the trend into his junior season, including a career-high and McAlester single-game record 49-point performance on Dec. 8.
Holiman has received a multitude of offers from college basketball programs across the country, including South Alabama, DePaul, and Akron, among others.
The Sun Devils have seen their share of prominent basketball alumni, including Joe Caldwell, James Harden, Lionel Hollins, and Luguentz Dort. They've made 16 appearances in the NCAA tournament, including three trips to the Elite Eight round.
Holiman and the Buffs will be returning to action on Friday as they play host to Bishop Kelley in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, and will resume regular season play after the holiday break with a rematch at Bishop Kelley on Jan. 12.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
