The decision is in.
McAlester’s Adante Holiman announced his college commitment on Tuesday, where he revealed that he plans to attend the University of Tulsa and play college basketball for the Golden Hurricane after graduation next year.
The junior guard has been a highly-lauded four-star recruit, and was named as the top 2022 Oklahoma prospect by ESPN. Other schools in contention included Arizona, Arizona State, DePaul, St. Louis, Akron, and South Alabama, among others on his long list of offers. He also recently received an offer from Ole Miss on Monday.
Tulsa has never signed a four-star player since the ratings system began.
“The program is great. I’ve always liked Tulsa since I was little. Coach Haith and the other coaches are really good coaches, and not just that, great people also.”
Holiman finished his junior season averaging 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game. He shot with 51 percent success rate from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the arc, while also sinking 85 percent of his shots from the free throw line.
The Buffalo is coached by his own father, Will Holiman. He said it was a special day for his son and McAlester basketball, and is excited for the future.
“Being Adante’s head coach has been a joy. He is a very disciplined, hardworking kid who takes learning the game and playing the game very serious,” Will Holiman said. “He’s a fierce competitor that plays both ends of the floor, gets rebounds, steals, can run a team well, plus does a great job of getting his teammates involved.
"He's out leader for the team and does a lot of leading by example, and also encourages the whole team in time outs and when the adversity is our play," the elder Holiman continued. "Even though he takes the majority of the heat from me during this times! Looking forward to having Adante one more year!"
Holiman joins a Tulsa team that went 11-12 this season — with wins over the likes of American Athletic Conference foes Memphis and Houston —and will be adding the smooth, strong, and speedy Buff to their roster. The Golden Hurricane are coached by head coach Frank Haith.
The Buff said he chose the school because of the coaches and the relationship they’ve built, and is excited to become a part of the Golden Hurricane family.
“I chose Tulsa because Coach Haith, Coach (Kwanza) Johnson and Coach Shea (Seals) have a great plan for me not only in basketball but also to make me a better man,” Holiman said. “I hope to contribute in any way Coach Haith wants me to and also be a great teammate no matter what.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
