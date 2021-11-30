The Buffs came ready for battle, and weren't going to be denied.
McAlester faced off against 3A-No. 5 Hugo in the season opener at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday night, with McAlester taking the gritty 60-55 win.
Hugo won the opening tip, but a steal by Adante Holiman led to a fast break opportunity for Adonis Holiman to start the scoring for McAlester.
The two teams began trading buckets for most of the first quarter, leading to an 11-9 McAlester lead at the period’s end.
In the second quarter, Hugo tied up the game — but that quickly changed as Adante Holiman drilled a triple to put his Buffs back out front.
He’d earn another three on a crossover, and a free throw by Hugo made it a three-point lead for McAlester.
That’s when the Buffs found a scoring rhythm, rattling off a 6-0 run to create space between them and their opponent. Hugo would find a way to score late, leading to a 28-14 McAlester lead at the half.
In the start of the third quarter, Hugo hit back-to-back threes to tie the ballgame. That set off a scoring trade before an Hugo used a foul on a made bucket to take the lead.
That lead would be short-lived, as Adante Holiman found an answer to put McAlester back out front.
The two teams continued to battle, trading buckets and staying tied up for much of the quarter. But a huge three by Adante Holiman pushed the Buffs out front to the roar of the crowd.
Later, Adonis Holiman found his spot — nailing a triple of his own. He followed that up with a steal and hook shot under the bucket to give the Buffs a 40-35 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
In the start of the fourth period, Adante Holiman drove to the basket, being fouled on a made bucket and following through with a successful foul shot to get McAlester moving once again.
He repeated the feat once more, extending the Buffs to an eight-point lead. But Hugo kept up its efforts in the battle, staying within reach of McAlester.
But the Buffs kept powering forward, and a bucket by Evan Black in the latter part of the period extended the lead once again. But Hugo found an answer, keeping pace with the home team.
A foul in the double bonus put Hugo at the line, with the visiting Buffs knocking the back end to bring the score within four points with two minutes left on the clock.
That's when Adante Holiman poked a ball loose, scooping it up and slamming it home to create space for McAlester.
But Hugo found itself back at the free throw line, hitting two to stay close. Garrett Pickett answered on a fast break, but Hugo sank a shot of its own to make it 56-52 with 42.4 seconds remaining.
McAlester would be fouled, sending Bryson Martin to the line. He nailed both, giving his team a two-score lead as time ticked away.
Hugo gathered a bucket with 16.8 seconds left to bring the deficit down to four. They would then be fouled, hitting the front end to make it a three-point score, but be issued a lane violation to give McAlester the ball with 4.2 seconds remaining.
McAlester looked to break through the press and would be fouled, sending Jake Forehand to the line. He hit both free shots, sealing the win for the Buffs.
Adante Holiman finished the night with 35 points, followed by Adonis Holiman with 11, and Black, Forehand, and Pickett with four points each.
McAlester will next face off against Okmulgee on Friday at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
