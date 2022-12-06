The Buffs refused to lose, and came ready to protect home court.
McAlester hosted Broken Bow on Tuesday for the final home opener at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Buffs battled to a 68-63 overtime win.
Cole Allen got things started with a triple, with Adonis Holiman later adding one of his own. But Broken Bow went on a run in response on the way to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter.
Holiman nabbed five quick points to open the quarter, followed by a driving bucket by Allen. Lewis Woodmore next snagged the ball away and found Holiman for two more points to put the Buffs into the lead.
Broken Bow hit a three in response, but Kaidon Duke drilled a triple of his own to snatch the lead back.
The Buffs kept battling, and buckets from Garrett Pickett and Davantrae McKendrick pushed McAlester to a 28-27 lead at the half.
Broken Bow got three quick points to start the third period, but scores from Woodmore and Holiman answered the run.
Malachi Wrice used a maneuver in the paint to score, and Allen sank a triple from the top of the key to keep the Buffs out in front.
The battle continued throughout the third quarter, with both teams trading successful shots. But it’d be McAlester taking a 43-42 lead heading into the final quarter.
Broken Bow started the fourth on a run to take the lead, but back-to-back triples from Allen and Isiah Hishaw put McAlester back in front. McKendrick next nabbed a steal to Woodmore for two, and Woodmore followed that with another score through traffic.
Allen rattled off five quick points to extend the McAlester lead, but Broken Bow answered to trim the deficit back down to two points with just two minutes remaining.
Broken Bow got three points from a bucket and a free throw to take the one-point lead with a minute remaining as a timeout was called.
McAlester would find itself down by three with 6.1 seconds left in regulation thanks to Broken Bow free throws. But Allen would drive the length of the floor and sink the buzzer-beating three to send the game into overtime.
Broken Bow got things started in the extra period, but Allen answered with a contested floater to tie once again 63-63.
Holiman next got a steal on the defensive side of the floor, and would be fouled on the other end with the shot rolling in — sinking the following free throw to lead by three with 29.2 remaining.
The Buffs held on defensively, and Allen added one final shot at the buzzer to put the exclamation point on the win.
Allen led the way with 25 points, followed by Holiman with 21 points, and Woodmore with nine points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will travel to battle the competition in the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
