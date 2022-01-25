When the Buffs were met with some heat, they started cooking in their own kitchen.
5A East No. 9 McAlester faced off against rival Ada inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, with the Buffs holding strong for the 76-60 win.
Coach Will Holiman said he was proud of the way his team stepped up on the defensive end of the floor, and that was a difference maker in the game.
"When we play defense, we're tough to beat," Holiman said. "When all five guys is in tune and hooked up defensively, we score enough points to win ballgames."
The Cougars got started early, scoring four quick points. Adante Holiman then hit a bucket and fed Eli Chatman twice to put the Buffs into the lead. Ada later added a triple at the buzzer, leading to a 13-12 McAlester lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Adante Holiman drove through the lane for the score to get the McAlester offense moving once again. Evan Black and Lewis Woodmore added a couple more buckets before Adante sunk seven more points for a 34-24 McAlester lead at the half.
Ada rattled off an 8-2 run on the other side of the locker room visit before Adonis Holiman sent an arcing shot into the net for three more points for the Buffs. He would later add another three points to go along with buckets from Chatman and Malachi Wrice to put the Buffs ahead 56-43 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars looked to cut into the McAlester lead. After trading buckets for most of the period, a pair of free throws trimmed the lead down to eight points with two minutes remaining in the ballgame.
Adonis Holiman next drove through the lane and floated a shot above his defenders. That was followed by Adante Holiman driving through defenders and being fouled on a made shot — sinking the ensuing free throw to put the Buffs ahead by double digits.
The momentum swing would be the final push the Buffs needed, and McAlester capped off the game with a rim-rocking breakaway dunk by Adante Holiman at the buzzer to cap off the win.
Adante Holiman led the way with 43 points, followed by Adonis Holiman with 13 points, and Chatman, Wrice, and Woodmore with six points each.
The Buffs will next travel to Broken Bow on Friday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. And Holiman said that with playoffs soon to arrive, the Buffs are setting themselves up nicely.
"It's showtime," he said. "And we've been putting ourselves in a good position."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
