TAHLEQUAH — When the Buffs came out of the locker room at the break, they turned the dials up on both ends of the floor.
McAlester faced off against Jenks JV in the final day of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament on Saturday, where the Buffs used a second-half surge to take a 75-67 win over the Trojans.
The Buffs got going early, using buckets from Malachi Wrice, Kaiden Duke, and Cole Allen to jump into an 8-6 lead. Lewis Woodmore next added back-to-back buckets, followed by points from Wrice and Allen on the way to a 17-13 McAlester lead after the opening period.
In the second quarter, both teams battled back and forth trading points. Adonis Holiman and Allen knocked down a pair of threes, but the Trojans answered to keep pace.
Garrett Pickett gathered up four quick points followed by another Allen jumper — but the Trojans rattled off an 8-0 to take a 43-31 lead at the half.
Wrice got the Buffs going again at the start of the third quarter, throwing down a two handed slam on a fast break. Wrice later found Allen in transition for a bucket, and Allen added another on the block the next time down the floor.
McAlester kept pushing on the accelerator, with Holiman driving for two points as he was fouled — completing the three-point play to further cut at the deficit. Holiman drained a triple, followed by Woodmore with a three of his own to cut the lead down to one point.
Allen next got an emphatic block and drained a three on the other end to take the lead, and Woodmore added a transition bucket on the assist from Holiman to cap off an 18-2 run on the way to a 54-50 McAlester lead heading into the fourth quarter.
McAlester kept its momentum going into the fins period, with Holiman racking up three quick points. Pickett added in four points of his own, followed by buckets from Wrice and Allen, and a barrage of scoring by Holiman as the Buffs continued their second-half push on the way to securing the win.
Holiman led the way with 22 points, followed by Allen with 19 points, Wrice with 13 points, Woodmore with 10 points, Pickett with eight points, and Duke with three points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will return to Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday as they play host to Shawnee, followed by a home tilt with Bishop Kelly on Friday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
