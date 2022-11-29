The Buffs battled to the end.
McAlester hit the road to open the season at Hugo Tuesday, where the Buffs fell 76-48.
The game began with a back-and-forth, with Cole Allen scoring the first five points for the Buffs. But Hugo responded with a 14-0 run to take a 17-5 lead after the first quarter.
Kayden Harris got the Buffs going in the second quarter, but Hugo answered with an 8-0 run. That run would be broken by Adonis Holiman with a transition bucket, and Allen added back-to-back triples to cut into the deficit.
Holiman and Isiah Hishaw later added a pair of buckets, but Hugo responded with a 10-0 run to take a 42-19 lead at the half.
Allen found Harris streaking down the lane for two to open the second half, with Harris later paying it forward to Davantrae McKendrick. Allen next added back-to-back triples as McAlester continued to ebb at the lead.
Hugo next rattled off an 11-0 run to push away from the surging Buffs, but that’d be ended by McKendrick finding Allen in transition for two on the way to a 58-33 Hugo lead after three quarters.
The two teams traded scores through most of the fourth, with Holiman, McKendrick, Evan Black, Harris, and Kaiden Duke scoring for McAlester. The Buffs battled to the end, but it’d be Hugo holding on for the win.
Allen led the way with 21 points, followed by Holiman with six points, and McKendrick, Harris, and Duke with four points each.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will return home to face off against Broken Bow inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Dec. 6.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
