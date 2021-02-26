The Buffs never stopped fighting.
McAlester went to battle on the road against Bishop Kelley in the opening round of regional play, where the Buffs fought to the end but fell 82-49.
The Buffs and the Comets battled back and forth for much of the opening quarter. Every time Bishop Kelley made a shot, McAlester had an answer. The Buffs also fought for rebounds, loose balls, and steals to give the Comets fits as Bishop Kelley tried to create some space and led McAlester 22-11 after the first quarter.
McAlester stayed focused and kept attacking the Comets on both ends of the floor. The Buffs began to find success under the bucket with shots from Eythan Lenardo and Dre Flowers, and continued to chip away at the deficit.
Later, Adante Holiman found Lewis Woodmore in transition for a score. He then followed that up with a coast-to-coast sprint to roll the ball in the bucket at the buzzer as the Buffs trailed 40-26 at the half.
Lenardo added another bucket to start things off for the Buffs in the second half, and later Holiman added a swishing three to bring the Buffs within 10 points. The Comets tried pulling away, but the Buffs kept the pedal to the floor and giving everything that they had in the tank.
The Comets used a scoring run to create some space from the Buffs, however, McAlester continued to attack on both ends of the floor. Later in the fourth, Adonis Holiman drove through traffic, sinking a shot while being fouled — and nailed his foul shot for the old-fashioned three-point play.
But Bishop Kelley would answer with a scoring run of their own, taking the win over the Buffs.
Adante Holiman led the way with 22 points, followed by Adonis Holiman with 10 points, and Flowers with five points.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
