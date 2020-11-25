The Buffaloes are getting back to business with the start of basketball season right around the corner.
McAlester coach Will Holiman said he was looking forward to the start of the year, and thinks that the Buffs have a good balance of returning talent and fresh blood.
“I’m excited, man. We’ve got a good returning group, we’ve got a good up-and-coming young group coming up,” he said. “I’m very excited, very excited.”
The Buffs have a large number of players that have decided to put in work on the hardwood, and Holiman said that having so many players means that there’s a bright future ahead.
“That’s one thing that’s a sign of a growth of a program,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of kids wanting to be a part of the basketball program, which is a good problem to have.”
Holiman said that the Buffs have been hard at work since the very first practice, and that he’s changing a few things around this year. He wants them to be able to run up-and-down the floor all 32 minutes each and every night, and still bring the pressure on opposing teams.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of stuff offensively, changing some stuff up defensively. The key for this year is everybody knows where everybody’s supposed to be when we’re trying to do stuff,” Holiman said. “Collectively as a group, the guys have been getting that done…It’s been looking pretty good and practice has been going good so far.”
Holiman mentioned some of the elder cast of players, including junior Adante Holiman, who led the team in scoring at 30 points per game last season, as well as seniors like Derek Hearod and Anthony Brailsford — just to name a few.
He said that having the leadership the Buffs will have will be crucial, as well as a yearning to go get things done. McAlester will be playing hard and fast each night, and the coach believes that taking care of business on both sides of the ball will be key.
“Hopefully we’ll be an up-tempo team as usual,” Holiman said. “My key this year is do a better job of taking care of the basketball, and defensively, absolutely stepping it up.”
But in the end, Holiman was mostly grateful for a chance to get to play. With the ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and its impacts, getting to hit the hardwood is a welcome opportunity.
And speaking of opportunity, Holiman believes the Buffs are filled with it, and he’s excited to see where the season takes them.
“It’s a good year to be a Buffalo basketballer, man,” Holiman said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
