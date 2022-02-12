The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs continued on Saturday, with multiple teams facing off in their respective district title games.
Buffalo Valley and Calvin were two of those teams battling it out, with the Buffs taking the 56–34 championship win.
The two teams traded triples to start the game before Calvin’s Jacobie Lacy and C30 hit back-to-back buckets to put the Bulldogs into the lead. Buffalo Valley then fed Brendon Champlin on a backdoor lob, with Champlin floating the ball up and in for the score.
Calvin would later score two more points courtesy of Jaiden Guffey, but the Buffs would hit one final shot from Jace Hunter at the buzzer to make it a 9-7 Calvin lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Buffalo Valley exploded offensively as they rattled off an 8-2 run to start the period, but Jonas Winningham and Kobe Harrison hit shots of their own to help ignite the Bulldog offense once again.
After a back-and-forth battle through the remainder of the half, it’d be the Bulldogs holding on to a narrow 23-21 lead.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Champlin hit the first shot to get the Buffs going — but the Bulldogs would jump out on a 6-2 to push themselves further ahead.
That’s when the Buffs turned up dial offensively, with Zane Collins, Champlin, and Hunter all contributing to a 9-0 run to end the quarter and give Buffalo Valley the 34-39 lead heading into the final period.
The Buffs continued to light up the scoreboard offensively, with Steven Morris and Champlin knocking down a pair of threes to extend the lead. Buffalo Valley kept its foot on the accelerator throughout the rest of the game, propelling itself to the district tournament championship.
Hunter led the way for Buffalo Valley with 20 points, followed by Champlin and Collins with 15 points each.
Guffey led Calvin with 10 points, followed by Harrison with nine points, Winningham with eight points, and Lacy with six points.
Next up for the Buffs, they’ll advance to the regional tournament at Moss on Thursday with tipoff set for 8 p.m., while Calvin will advance to the consolation side at Moss on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Here are the results from the Class A-B district tournament brackets for local boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Summit Christian 49, Porum 32
SATURDAY
G2: Stuart 73, Summit Christian 44
DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS
FRIDAY
G1: Konawa 55, Canadian 24
SATURDAY
G2: Vanoss 57, Konawa 29
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL
FRIDAY
G1: Stonewall 43, Crowder 34
SATURDAY
G2: Davenport 67, Stonewall 47
DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER
FRIDAY
G1: Quinton 46, Strother 35
SATURDAY
G2: Quinton 63, Wetumka 58
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Smithville 82, Victory Life 45
SATURDAY
G2: Pittsburg 80, Smithville 41
DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN
FRIDAY
G1: Buffalo Valley 67, Indianola 38
G2: Calvin 66, Leflore 36
SATURDAY AT WILBURTON
G3: Buffalo Valley 56, Calvin 34
DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO
FRIDAY
G1: Boswell 66, Haileyville 45
G2: Moyers 54, Whitesboro 43
SATURDAY
G3: Boswell vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA
FRIDAY
G1: Kiowa 37, Achille 27
G2: Coleman 55, Eagletown 51
SATURDAY
G3: Kiowa vs. Coleman, 8 p.m.
This post will be updated as scores become final and reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
