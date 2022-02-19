Rice Pitt BV

Pittsburg and Buffalo Valley battled to the very end in Saturday's regional tournament championship, with the Buffs holding on for the win.

It came down to the final seconds.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional playoffs wrapped up most tournaments on Saturday, with multiple area teams taking to the court.

Class B-No. 3 Pittsburg hit the floor on the road at Moss against B-No. 14 Buffalo Valley, where the Buffs used a last-minute push to take a 57-50 win over the Panthers.

The Buffs struck first, but buckets from Cole Allen and Parker Horton put the Panthers into the lead. Brendon Champlin then answered to tie up the game at 5-5.

The Panthers would hit a stride, with points from Allen and Matthew Rice leading to a 12-8 Pittsburg lead after one.

In the second quarter, Zane Collins put up a pair of buckets that trimmed into the Pittsburg lead and set off a back and forth between the two teams. They traded buckets for the remainder of the half, with the Panthers leading 27-25 heading into the locker room.

After the break, Pittsburg saw a big offensive swing thanks to free throws and technical foul shots. Allen hit all five, creating some space between the Panthers and their opponents.

Jace Hunter then was fed the ball on a steal, streaking to the other end of the court for the made basket while he was fouled — sinking his foul shot to get the Buffs offense moving once again.

Later, multiple three-point swishes from Allen and Rice helped keep the Panthers sitting out front. But the Buffs found an offensive rhythm of their own, capped off by a shot from Collins at the buzzer to take a 43-42 lead after three quarters.

Champlin hit a shot for Buffalo Valley, followed by a eurostep maneuver from Hunter that resulted in three more points. After a Pittsburg timeout, Garrett Wood hit back-to-back buckets to trim down the Buffs’ lead.

Horton later used a post move to cut the lead down to one point with 1:06 left in the game. With seconds remaining, the game would come down to free throws with both teams in the double bonus — with Hunter making his free throws to secure the win for Buffalo Valley.

Hunter led the way for the Buffs with 26 points, followed by Champlin with 11 points, and Collins with 10.

Allen led Pittsburg with 20 points, followed by Rice with 15 points, and Horton and Wood with seven points each.

The Panthers will advance to the area consolation tournament in Wilburton, where they’ll face off against Battiest at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Buffalo Valley will advance to the area finals on Friday in Wilburton, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.

Here is the complete Class A-B regional brackets for local boys teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

FRIDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Ripley 62, Summit Christian 32

G1: Stuart 53, Dewar 48

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Regent Prep 66, Yale 40

G2: Wellston 67, Okarche 55

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Okarche 69, Ripley 48

G6: Regent Prep vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Okarche vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Stuart vs. Wellston, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Webbers Falls 49, Talihina 44

G1: Red Oak 38, Porter 35

AT QUINTON

G4: Wetumka 81, Wright City 74

G2: Rattan 60, Quinton 45

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Webbers Falls 36, Quinton 32

G6: Porter 70, Wetumka 66

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Porter 29, Webbers Falls 21 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Rattan, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville 70, Wapanucka 42

G1: Pittsburg 72, Tupelo 29

AT MOSS

G4: Calvin 62, Moss 31

G2: Buffalo Valley 70, Springer 40

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Springer 56, Smithville 47

G6: Calvin 68, Tupelo 28

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Calvin 54, Springer 37 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Buffalo Valley 57, Pittsburg 50 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT KIOWA

G3: Moyers 56, Coleman 48

G1: Boswell 49, Kiowa 34

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Battiest 77, Sasakwa 36

G2: Stringtown 93, McCurtain 57

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: McCurtain 42, Moyers 35

G6: Battiest 54, Kiowa 29

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Battiest 63, McCurtain 50 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Boswell vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

