It came down to the final seconds.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional playoffs wrapped up most tournaments on Saturday, with multiple area teams taking to the court.
Class B-No. 3 Pittsburg hit the floor on the road at Moss against B-No. 14 Buffalo Valley, where the Buffs used a last-minute push to take a 57-50 win over the Panthers.
The Buffs struck first, but buckets from Cole Allen and Parker Horton put the Panthers into the lead. Brendon Champlin then answered to tie up the game at 5-5.
The Panthers would hit a stride, with points from Allen and Matthew Rice leading to a 12-8 Pittsburg lead after one.
In the second quarter, Zane Collins put up a pair of buckets that trimmed into the Pittsburg lead and set off a back and forth between the two teams. They traded buckets for the remainder of the half, with the Panthers leading 27-25 heading into the locker room.
After the break, Pittsburg saw a big offensive swing thanks to free throws and technical foul shots. Allen hit all five, creating some space between the Panthers and their opponents.
Jace Hunter then was fed the ball on a steal, streaking to the other end of the court for the made basket while he was fouled — sinking his foul shot to get the Buffs offense moving once again.
Later, multiple three-point swishes from Allen and Rice helped keep the Panthers sitting out front. But the Buffs found an offensive rhythm of their own, capped off by a shot from Collins at the buzzer to take a 43-42 lead after three quarters.
Champlin hit a shot for Buffalo Valley, followed by a eurostep maneuver from Hunter that resulted in three more points. After a Pittsburg timeout, Garrett Wood hit back-to-back buckets to trim down the Buffs’ lead.
Horton later used a post move to cut the lead down to one point with 1:06 left in the game. With seconds remaining, the game would come down to free throws with both teams in the double bonus — with Hunter making his free throws to secure the win for Buffalo Valley.
Hunter led the way for the Buffs with 26 points, followed by Champlin with 11 points, and Collins with 10.
Allen led Pittsburg with 20 points, followed by Rice with 15 points, and Horton and Wood with seven points each.
The Panthers will advance to the area consolation tournament in Wilburton, where they’ll face off against Battiest at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Buffalo Valley will advance to the area finals on Friday in Wilburton, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Here is the complete Class A-B regional brackets for local boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Ripley 62, Summit Christian 32
G1: Stuart 53, Dewar 48
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Regent Prep 66, Yale 40
G2: Wellston 67, Okarche 55
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Okarche 69, Ripley 48
G6: Regent Prep vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Okarche vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Stuart vs. Wellston, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Webbers Falls 49, Talihina 44
G1: Red Oak 38, Porter 35
AT QUINTON
G4: Wetumka 81, Wright City 74
G2: Rattan 60, Quinton 45
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Webbers Falls 36, Quinton 32
G6: Porter 70, Wetumka 66
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Porter 29, Webbers Falls 21 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Rattan, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville 70, Wapanucka 42
G1: Pittsburg 72, Tupelo 29
AT MOSS
G4: Calvin 62, Moss 31
G2: Buffalo Valley 70, Springer 40
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Springer 56, Smithville 47
G6: Calvin 68, Tupelo 28
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Calvin 54, Springer 37 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Buffalo Valley 57, Pittsburg 50 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers 56, Coleman 48
G1: Boswell 49, Kiowa 34
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Battiest 77, Sasakwa 36
G2: Stringtown 93, McCurtain 57
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: McCurtain 42, Moyers 35
G6: Battiest 54, Kiowa 29
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Battiest 63, McCurtain 50 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Boswell vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
