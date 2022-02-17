Pittsburg Tupelo regionals

Pittsburg used an offensive-heavy attack and stifling defense to take a dominant regional tournament win over Tupelo on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area boys teams taking part in the action.

The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Panthers (22-3) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo, with the Panthers jumping out to the 72-29 win.

The Tigers (7-11) struck first, but the Panthers responded with four quick points from Matthew Rice to put themselves on the board. Parker Horton next found Cole Allen on a fast break, with Allen slamming the ball home for two more points.

The Panthers continued to grease the gears offensively, capped by a swishing three by Allen and putting Pittsburg ahead 16-4 after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, free throws from Allen and Carter Cross and a bucket for Horton got the Panthers moving once again. Allen and Horton later added a pair of buckets as Pittsburg held Tupelo scoreless for half of the quarter.

The Tigers later drilled a three, but Horton powered his way to back-to-back buckets to increase the Pittsburg lead. Although Tupelo hit a three to end the quarter, it’d be the Panthers out front 32-9 heading into the locker room.

The two teams traded buckets at the start of the second half, leading to a Pittsburg timeout with 5:21 left in the quarter.

After the brief visit at the bench, the Panthers jumpstarted their offense once again. Swishes from Allen and Cross started a scoring run that pushed Pittsburg to a 50-21 lead heading into the final period.

That final push would be all the Panthers needed to put the game away, as they rode the wave of momentum to the win.

Horton led Pittsburg with 16 points, followed by Allen with 15 points, and Rice with 13 points.

Next up for the Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against the winner between Buffalo Valley and Springer, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.

Here is the complete Class A-B regional brackets for local boys teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

FRIDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Summit Christian vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.

G1: Stuart vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Yale vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.

G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

MONDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Webbers Falls 49, Talihina 44

G1: Red Oak 38, Porter 35

AT QUINTON

G4: Wetumka 81, Wright City 74

G2: Rattan 60, Quinton 45

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Webbers Falls vs. Quinton, 3 p.m.

G6: Wetumka vs. Porter, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Rattan, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville 70, Wapanucka 42

G1: Pittsburg 72, Tupelo 29

AT MOSS

G4: Calvin 62, Moss 31

G2: Buffalo Valley 70, Springer 40

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Smithville vs. Springer, 3 p.m.

G6: Calvin vs. Tupelo, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pittsburg vs. Buffalo Valley, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT KIOWA

G3: Moyers 56, Coleman 48

G1: Boswell 49, Kiowa 34

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Battiest 77, Sasakwa 36

G2: Stringtown 93, McCurtain 57

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Moyers vs. McCurtain, 3 p.m.

G6: Battiest vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Boswell vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

