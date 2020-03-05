OKLAHOMA CITY—The Cowboys are advancing to the semifinals.
After trading buckets for most of the game, Kiowa crept ahead of Vici in the final quarter Thursday for a 44-36 win in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball quarterfinals in Jim Norick Arena.
The Cowboys will next play the winner between Quinton and Garber at noon on Friday in Jim Norick Arena.
Kiowa won the opening tip Thursday and were able to score quickly from beyond the arc thanks to Chris Middleton. Ethan Newberry followed that up with a triple of his own and Kiowa jumped to a 6-2 lead.
Vici started driving and making its way to the free throw line, and were able to draw back within a possession. That when the Cowboys’ Julian Kamrud was able to float one in the cylinder to extend the lead 14-8 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Indians hit a three-point shot to start the quarter, but Tyton Wiseman nailed one from the left wing to answer. Vici followed that up with an 8-0 run to take a 19-17 lead.
Kiowa and Vici traded free throws, and the Cowboys were able to block a final possession shot by the Indians thanks to Noah Belt to keep it a three-point deficit at the half.
In the start of the second half, the Cowboys began with the basketball and fed Newberry to make it a one-point ballgame. Middleton hit a long jumper, followed by a Belt backdoor layup and pushed Kiowa back into the lead.
The Indians drilled one from beyond the arc, but Lalli made one underneath the goal to tie the game at 26-26. Middleton was then fed in the right corner on the next offensive possession, and he swished it to put the help put the Cowboys up 32-30 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians were fouled on a shot to tie the game, but missed the ensuing free throw shot. Middelton drilled another triple, followed by a hard-earned Newberry bucket to take a 37-34 lead.
Vici gathered a board for a fast break, but missed the open layup. Kamrud responded with a shot under the goal to put Kiowa up 39-36 with 3:20 remaining.
The Indians were fouled to force a one-and-one, but missed the foul shot and was rebounded by Kiowa. On the opposite end, Kamrud was fouled and made the front end of his foul shots to take a 40-36 lead.
Vici intercepted a pass from the Cowboys, but they stole it right back and fed Kamrud who finished the fast-break layup to put Kiowa up 42-36.
The Indians forced their way to the foul line, missing both but gathering in the offensive rebound. Vici attempted the corner triple, but the shot was off and rebounded by Newberry.
After back-to-back steals by both teams, Kiowa secured the ball and the lead behind free throws from Middleton to secure the win.
The Cowboys were led by Middleton with 15 points, followed by Kamrud with 13, and Newberry with 8 points.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.