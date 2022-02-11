The action is heating up on the hardwood.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments continued Friday, with many area teams jumping into playoff action.
One of those teams was the Kiowa Cowboys, who opened? with a win/loss over/against Achille 37-27.
Noah Foris found Twin Palmer on a backdoor cut, with Palmer putting the ball up and in to break the ice for the Cowboys. Foris later added a pair of triples as the Cowboys exploded for a 12-0 lead in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Achille hit a three from the right wing to put itself on the board. Kiowa responded with Cooper McClendon driving through the line and hitting a hook shot off the glass to get the Cowboys offense moving once more.
The Eagles hit another three to keep pace with Kiowa, but that would be answered with another long triple from Foris. However, it’d be Achille with the last score as they hit a swishing three at the buzzer to make it a 23-9 Kiowa lead at the half.
Achille got things going on the other side of the locker room visit with another shot from beyond the arc, but the Cowboys swished one of their own from the top of the key in response.
The Eagles then started to chip away at the Kiowa lead, with the Cowboys staying ahead 27-16 heading into the final period.
Palmer drove the lane on the Cowboys’ first possession of the quarter, powering his way to the bucket for two points. Achille answered with yet another three, taking the lead down to ten.
After a defensive push lasting to the quarter’s midway point, the Eagles broke the scoreless streak with a three to bring the lead down to single digits.
A free throw from Foris and a finish from Palmer pushed the Cowboys further out front, but the Eagles sank another left wing three to cut the deficit down to eight points with 3:21 left in the ballgame.
Both teams turned up the dial defensively, leading to fouls and free shots from the charity stripe. The Eagles made two points, but Palmer and Myer Medders would each hit two for the Cowboys with under two minutes to play, pushing the lead back out to 10.
That final push would be the momentum swing the Cowboys needed to put the game away as they propelled themselves to the win.
Paler led the way for Kiowa with 20 points, followed by Foris with 10.
The Cowboys will next face off against the winner between Coleman and Eagletown 8 p.m. Saturday in the district finals.
Here are the results from the Class A-B district tournament brackets for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Summit Christian 49, Porum 32
SATURDAY
G2: Summit Christian vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS
FRIDAY
G1: Konawa 55, Canadian 24
SATURDAY
G2: Konawa vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m.
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL
FRIDAY
G1: Stonewall 43, Crowder 34
SATURDAY
G2: Stonewall vs. Davenport, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER
FRIDAY
G1: Quinton 46, Strother 35
SATURDAY
G2: Quinton vs. Wetumka, 8 p.m.
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Smithville vs. Victory Life
SATURDAY
G2: Smithville vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN
FRIDAY
G1: Buffalo Valley 67, Indianola 38
G2: Leflore vs. Calvin, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO
FRIDAY
G1: Boswell vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Whitesboro vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA
FRIDAY
G1: Kiowa 37, Achille 27
G2: Eagletown vs. Coleman, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Kiowa vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
This post will be updated as scores become final and reported.
