OKLAHOMA CITY—It was an emotional day for Kiowa.
The Cowboys came out and fought a red-hot start to the game by Garber, but ultimately fell in a 60-42 loss Friday in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball semifinals at Jim Norick Arena.
Kiowa won the opening tip and Ethan Newberry immediately found the bucket for the first score of the game. Garber responded with a three and took the lead for the first time.
The Cowboys’ Noah Belt drove through the lane to score and retake the lead for Kiowa. The Wolverines were fouled on the next offensive possession, and made both to grab the lead back.
A three and four more foul shots put the Wolverines ahead 12-4 before Newberry recorded some foul shots of his own. Garber answered with a bucket under the goal before Corbin Lalli took to the other end and used a spin move to finish the shot and pull the Cowboys within 8 points after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Garber hit another three, but Chris Middleton was quick to answer with one of his own for the Cowboys. Kiowa next forced a turnover, which led to foul shots for Julian Kamrud brought the deficit down to 10.
Kamrud was next fouled on a three, making two of three to keep the Cowboys scoring. After another Wolverine triple, Kamrud responded by reaching the foul line and making them both.
Later, Noah Belt was fed on a backdoor cut, followed by a Middleton triple to cut the Garber lead to 34-26 at the half.
In the start of the second half, Garber gathered back-to-back steals but couldn’t convert them into points. Kamrud nailed a baseline fadeaway to get the Cowboys going in the third quarter.
Kamrud followed that up with a finger roll through the lane to bring the score to a 38-30 Garber lead. The Wolverines responded with a pair of free throws and an three points on a layup and foul shot to extend the lead back to double digits.
Lalli next forced his way through the middle of the lane for the score, but the Wolverines answered right back. This led to a back and forth that saw Garber lead over Kiowa 48-34 after three quarters.
In the final period, the Cowboys battled to contain the Wolverines, but it would not be enough as Garber used the momentum to take the win.
Kiowa was led by Kamrud with 15 points, followed by Belt with 7 points, and Newberry and Middleton with 6 points each. The Cowboys finish the season with a record of 24-7.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
