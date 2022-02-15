HUGO—Just moments into the second quarter Tuesday night, Adante Holiman pulled up from well beyond the arc and sent the ball sailing into the net with a swish and a roar from the McAlester faithful.
His coach and father Will Holiman immediately called a timeout and welcomed his son to the bench with a dap and a hug as Buffs fans leapt to their feet.
Adante had just put his name atop the McAlester record books as scored 31 points on the way to becoming the school record holder for career points in a 71-56 win over Hugo (6-14).
“I knew I needed six,” Adante said. “It was a good time to shoot, and I knew I was in rhythm. It’s a blessing, for real, playing with my dad and my brother.”
Holiman now has 2,275 career points, surpassing Jeremy Case, who previously held the record with 2,249 points. Case, a 2003 McAlester graduate, went on to win a national championship with the University of Kansas in 2008 — where he now works as an assistant coach.
“I hope (my name) is in there for a long time,” Adante said. “It feels good."
Adante fittingly started the game with a swishing three, followed by a pair more from Bryson Martin and Adonis Holiman. The Buffs (12-9) continued to light up the scoreboard, taking a 17-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
It was then that Adante hit his milestone moment, and immediately went to work after the brief celebration. He rattled off another triple, a jumper, and a rim-rocking dunk to extend the McAlester lead.
But Hugo started to chip away at the deficit, using five straight trips to the free throw line to trim the McAlester lead to 31-22 at the half.
In the start of the second half, Martin got McAlester moving once again with a drive to the bucket for two. Hugo answered with a three, but Adonis struck right back with a ten-foot floater over a defender.
Hugo drained another three, cutting the McAlester lead down to five points. But free throws from Adonis and a jumper from Adante helped the Buffs stay out in front. After a back-and-forth battle, McAlester rattle off a scoring run to end the quarter with a 49-36 lead.
Although both teams fought to the final horn, it'd be the visiting Buffaloes heading back home with the historic win.
Adante's 31 points were followed by Adonis with 13 points, and Malachi Wrice with 11 points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will return to Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Friday to wrap up the regular season against Ardmore, with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.