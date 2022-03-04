CLEVELAND — McAlester came charging back in the second half with the game coming down to the final seconds.
After erasing a double-digit deficit with defensive efforts, the Buffs kept trading buckets before Coweta hung on to take a 56-55 win Friday at Cleveland in the Class 5A area tournament.
“We showed a lot of heart but you got to finish,” McAlester coach Will Holiman said.
The Buffs faced a 14-point deficit at the half before starting hot out of the break to pull within one point heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams buckets through most of the final minutes before Coweta got a layup and a defensive stop in the final seconds.
McAlester finishes the season with a 13-12 overall record and its first regional championship appearance in six years after winning just three games last year.
“We had a huge turnaround, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t go where you want to go,” Holiman said. “But we had a good season.”
Malachi Wrice got McAlester on the board first with a bucket in the paint before Adante Holiman converted a steal for a layup.
Coweta came back with Tylan Holdman getting a steal and going for a layup, but Wrice put back a miss.
Tye Lair ignited a Coweta with consecutive 3-pointers from the right wing and then converted a steal for a layup to take a 10-6 lead with five minutes in the first quarter.
Adante Holiman — who finished with 32 points — got fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three free throws, but Holdman answered for Coweta with a tough layup and converting the and-one free throw.
McAlester responded with Adante Holiman converting a three-point play of his own before Coweta scored the last two buckets of the opening period for a 17-12 lead.
Coweta opened the second period with trevor Freeman hitting a wing 3-pointer and Trey Barthalomew putting back a miss.
Wrice — who finished with 12 points — pulled a rebound and put it back in, but Coweta answered with two free throws and Lair hitting another three.
McAlester pulled within single digits with Eli Chatman putting back amiss and Adante Holiman making two free throws.
Coweta started to inch ahead before Adante Holiman drilled a wing 3-pointer with a hand in his face to stop a run.
But Freeman hit a three in the corner to give Coweta a 37-23 lead heading into halftime.
The Buffs opened the second half on a big run that ignited the well-traveled fan base.
Adonis Holiman dished to Wrice for a bucket, Adante Holiman slashed for a layup, then Adonis Holiman got a lay in to force a Coweta timeout.
McAlester got four more free throws before the 10-point run came to end with Freeman hitting two at the charity stripe.
The Buffs came back with Adante Holiman streaking for a bucket to pull within 39-35 midway through the third to force another Coweta timeout.
McAlester kept battling back and Adante Holiman got a steal in the press before dishing to Adonis Holiman for a layup that tied it at 41-41 late in the third.
After Coweta took a 43-41 advantage into the final stanza, Bartholamew got a bucket in the paint and Adante Holiman converted a steal for a layup.
Both teams traded bucket down the stretch before Coweta got the final bucket and defensive stop.
