The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments continued Friday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.
Quinton was one of those teams, playing host to Webbers Falls in the consolation semifinals in the afternoon session as Quinton fell 36-32.
Webbers Falls started off the game hitting three straight triples for a 9-0 lead after the first quarter. But in the second quarter, a free throw from Eli Blankenship and a three from Jaxton West put Quinton on the board.
The green and white kept battling, capping off a 7-0 run with shots from Josiah Fitzer and Trenton Patterson to cut down the Webbers Falls lead to 12-8 at the half.
In the second half, Quinton kept cutting into the deficit with points from Blankenship and West, but Webbers Falls hit back-to-back triples to jump out to a 25-12 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, defensive efforts reigned for a majority of the period. But a technical foul with 4:09 left in the game resulted in two made foul shots from West. Quinton would later add a bucket to continue to cut into the deficit.
A steal by Patterson led to a bucket by West, and Blankenship followed that up with foul shots to further trim the lead. Another shot next added two more for Quinton.
With just more than a minute remaining, a three point shot from West cut the lead down to eight. Quinton continued to battle, and Blankenship rattled out a 8-0 run to make it a two-point ballgame with 8.8 seconds remaining.
Quinton would be forced to foul, with Webbers Falls making both free throws. The green and white would have one final possession, but their shot attempts would bounce off the rim as time expired.
West led the way with 16 points for Quinton, followed by Blankenship with 12 points, and buckets from Patterson and Fitzer.
Quinton finishes the season at 11-9 with a district championship title and a regional tournament appearance.
PITTSBURG 72, TUPELO 29 (THURSDAY)
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area boys teams taking part in the action.
The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Panthers (22-3) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo, with the Panthers jumping out to the 72-29 win.
The Tigers (7-11) struck first, but the Panthers responded with four quick points from Matthew Rice to put themselves on the board. Parker Horton next found Cole Allen on a fast break, with Allen slamming the ball home for two more points.
The Panthers continued to grease the gears offensively, capped by a swishing three by Allen and putting Pittsburg ahead 16-4 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, free throws from Allen and Carter Cross and a bucket for Horton got the Panthers moving once again. Allen and Horton later added a pair of buckets as Pittsburg held Tupelo scoreless for half of the quarter.
The Tigers later drilled a three, but Horton powered his way to back-to-back buckets to increase the Pittsburg lead. Although Tupelo hit a three to end the quarter, it’d be the Panthers out front 32-9 heading into the locker room.
The two teams traded buckets at the start of the second half, leading to a Pittsburg timeout with 5:21 left in the quarter.
After the brief visit at the bench, the Panthers jumpstarted their offense once again. Swishes from Allen and Cross started a scoring run that pushed Pittsburg to a 50-21 lead heading into the final period.
That final push would be all the Panthers needed to put the game away, as they rode the wave of momentum to the win.
Horton led Pittsburg with 16 points, followed by Allen with 15 points, and Rice with 13 points.
Next up for the Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against the winner between Buffalo Valley and Springer, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.
Here is the complete Class A-B regional brackets for local boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Yale vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Webbers Falls 49, Talihina 44
G1: Red Oak 38, Porter 35
AT QUINTON
G4: Wetumka 81, Wright City 74
G2: Rattan 60, Quinton 45
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Webbers Falls 36, Quinton 32
G6: Wetumka vs. Porter, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Webbers Falls vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Rattan, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville 70, Wapanucka 42
G1: Pittsburg 72, Tupelo 29
AT MOSS
G4: Calvin 62, Moss 31
G2: Buffalo Valley 70, Springer 40
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Springer 56, Smithville 47
G6: Calvin vs. Tupelo, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Springer vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg vs. Buffalo Valley, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers 56, Coleman 48
G1: Boswell 49, Kiowa 34
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Battiest 77, Sasakwa 36
G2: Stringtown 93, McCurtain 57
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Moyers vs. McCurtain, 3 p.m.
G6: Battiest vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Boswell vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.