The Buffs weren't going to be denied.
5A East No. 9 McAlester (10-8) hosted No. 15 Durant (7-9) in Senior Night action inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, with the Buffs using a second-half push to take a 74-60 win.
Eli Chatman got the Buffs going early with a quick bucket, followed by another from Adante Holiman. Durant responded with back-to-back threes, putting the Lions in the slim lead.
The Buffs answered right back with points from Malachi Wrice, Chatman, and Adante Holiman to push McAlester out in front. Wrice later added four quick points, and Adante Holiman swished a contested triple to give the Buffs the 19-9 lead after the opening quarter.
Adante Holiman hit another three to start the second quarter, but the Lions rattled off a quick 5-0 run to get the Durant offense moving. That’s when Adonis Holiman hit back-to-back jumpers to create more space for the Buffs.
Durant then caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting two more triples to cut into the deficit. But the Buffs weren’t done scoring either, with Adonis Holiman scoring five points to end the half and give McAlester the 36-24 lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, Durant hit back-to-back threes to cut the McAlester lead down to six. Adante Holiman then pulled up from the center circle, sending the ball swishing through the cylinder for the Buffs.
Adante Holiman continued to get hot from beyond the arc, hitting two more for McAlester. More shots were added courtesy of Adonis Holiman, Chatman, and Eythan Lenardo to rocket the Buffs ahead 60-44 after three quarters.
The Buffs continued to apply pressure on both ends of the floor in the final period, earning their way to the foul line. Both Adonis and Adante Holiman sank their foul shots to add to the lead for McAlester.
Although the two teams battled to the end, the Buffs had swung the game firmly their direction as they secured the win.
Adante Holiman led the way with 35 points, followed by Adonis Holiman with 17 points, Chatman with 10 points, and Wrice with six points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs are scheduled to take on Tulsa McLain on Monday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
