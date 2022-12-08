TAHLEQUAH — The Buffs fought to the finish.
McAlester battled against Jenks in the opening round of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament on Thursday, where the Buffs fell 110-48 to the Trojans.
Jenks got its scoring started early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead as a timeout was called. On the other side, Lewis Woodmore drove the right side of the lane to put McAlester on the board.
Evan Black later added a bucket, followed by Isiah Hishaw driving for another two points. Malachi Wrice later checked into the game, scoring six points for the Buffs. Brayden Bumphus next nabbed a steal, finding Jake Forehand for a fast-break score.
But the Trojans had an answer, leading to a 31-14 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Jenks rattled off a 9-0 run before a McAlester timeout with just under six minutes to play in the half. Da’Vantrae McKendrick added a bucket on the other side, followed by points from Garrett Pickett and Cole Allen to cut into the deficit.
Woodmore and Allen later added in a pair of triples, but Jenks hit another scoring run from beyond the arc to take a 69-26 lead at the half.
Jenks scored four points to start the half, but Wrice answered with a bucket of his own for the Buffs. Kayden Harris later added in back-to-back scores, McKendrick sank a triple, and Kaiden Duke nailed a free throw, but a Trojan response led to an 88-36 Jenks lead.
The Buffs battled to the end, but it’d be the Trojans sealing away the win.
Wrice led the way with 10 points, followed by Allen and Woodmore with eight points each, McKendrick and Adonis Holiman with five points each, and Harris with four points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will take on East Central in the next round of the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
