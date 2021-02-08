The Buffs fought to the end.
McAlester hosted Ft. Gibson in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Monday night, where the Buffs battled but ultimately fell 83-49.
After Fort Gibson took an 18-12 lead after the opening quarter, both teams exploded offensively in the next period. By both driving to the bucket and taking some swishing triples from Caden Lesnau and Adante Holiman, the Buffs answered the scores from the Tigers to trail by only nine at the half.
In the second half, the Tigers opened with a small scoring run. But unfazed and focused on the task at hand, the Buffs continued to respond and chip away at the Ft. Gibson lead.
A three by Jake Forehand and back-to-back buckets by Adonis Holiman put McAlester on a scoring run of their own. Gavin Johnson added a bucket at the end of the period, where the Buffs found themselves trailing 56-42.
Lewis Woodmore got the scoring started in the final quarter for the McAlester, but the Tigers answered with another scoring run to create some space and hold off the Buffs to take the win.
Adante Holiman finished the night with 11 points, followed by Johnson with eight points, and Lesnau, Forehand, and Woodmore with seven points each.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will play host to the Buffaloes of Hugo on Tuesday night inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
